A paws for pets: Rusty aka Dorito

I am overjoyed to be able to tell you the story of Dorito.

It all started when I received a call from a concerned citizen who had been driving down an alley in a small town and saw a dog in a small outdoor pen overtaken by weeds. He could see a dog’s head peeking out over it all. He said there was very little water in the bowl and it was covered in mold.

He asked the person he saw in the yard what the deal was with this dog. Suffice it to say, I cannot print the exact words spoken by the owner. Apparently they didn’t want the dog … so the caring citizen loaded him up and off they went.

He decided to try the pup out at his home; however, the dog had no training and was in short, a complete mess. He just would not have the time to give the dog what he really needed. We spoke on the phone and I definitely wanted to help this dog. We agreed to meet the next day so I could take the dog and see what we could do.

The next day I got a kennel ready, the dog arrived and we decided to call him Dorito. It would be nice for him to have a name change and start completely anew. We realized quickly that his past life had not been good for him and he was not going to trust anyone right away.