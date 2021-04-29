A paws for pets: Rusty aka Dorito

I am overjoyed to be able to tell you the story of Dorito.
It all started when I received a call from a concerned citizen who had been driving down an alley in a small town and saw a dog in a small outdoor pen overtaken by weeds. He could see a dog’s head peeking out over it all. He said there was very little water in the bowl and it was covered in mold.
He asked the person he saw in the yard what the deal was with this dog. Suffice it to say, I cannot print the exact words spoken by the owner. Apparently they didn’t want the dog … so the caring citizen loaded him up and off they went.
He decided to try the pup out at his home; however, the dog had no training and was in short, a complete mess. He just would not have the time to give the dog what he really needed. We spoke on the phone and I definitely wanted to help this dog. We agreed to meet the next day so I could take the dog and see what we could do.
The next day I got a kennel ready, the dog arrived and we decided to call him Dorito. It would be nice for him to have a name change and start completely anew. We realized quickly that his past life had not been good for him and he was not going to trust anyone right away.
The first week was very rough and I was once again thankful for my amazing volunteers who always pitch in and try to make a dog feel special. He would hide in the back of his kennel and low growl. Dorito slowly came around enough that a few of us could walk him and get him a little exercise at least. However, that was the next problem. Walking him was like walking a wild animal! He was constantly jumping and nipping and then would just charge full speed ahead.
So, we started working on training. Training a dog with these issues can be challenging. You cannot be very firm with them right away because even just a bit of a raised voice or even a gentle tug on the leash at first, to get him under control, could ruin any progress you have started to build with them. Dorito was no exception. I showed several of the volunteers how to handle him and one finally made some progress with him.
Over the next few months, Dorito started trusting several of the volunteers. Many could take him to the dog park but could not catch him when it was time to bring him back inside. I finally decided after having Dorito for eight months, we could not do much more for him and we should look for a family to adopt him and continue working with him.
I advertised him on Petfinder and the response was amazing. We had many people contact us who believed Dorito was a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever cross. I had not heard much about that breed before but apparently, people love them.
I started going over applications and I saw one from St Charles, Missouri that sounded great! Michael called me and we talked for quite a while about Dorito. I told him my worries because he definitely likes females better than males. I had also said it would take someone a few times to visit so Dorito would feel better about the new person in his life. Since most of the applicants were out of state I wasn’t sure how this was going to work.
Michael decided he wanted to come and meet the dog. He would drive to York and meet Dorito and stay overnight and come back the next day and work with him some more and hopefully take him home that second day. I was thrilled and thought this was a great plan even though I didn’t think it would be enough time for Dorito to bond with him before leaving.
The day arrived and I brought Dorito out. I had Michael walk him around the lobby. He was constantly working with treats although Dorito was unsure about taking them. They finally went outside and took a big long walk together. It was so amazing to watch Dorito with Michael. It went so much better than I had anticipated!
After they got back to the shelter, it was decided that he would take Dorito and stay in a motel in York and if everything went well, they would drive back to Missouri that next day. I sent a text that night and he said Dorito licked his elbow when he got back into the truck after checking into the motel.
I get updates from Michael from time to time. Rusty (Dorito’s new name) is doing very well. Michael said he and his wife are so happy with him. He said he was concerned about three things. He had hoped he would do well with traveling as they go camping and do other traveling as well. He also wanted to be sure that Rusty would get along with his daughter and her dog so they could be all together … and what do you know? Rusty loves all of it!
Michael still says he has to be careful not to be too firm as it still scares Rusty, but he is learning that he will never be harmed again. He has only been with his new family since April 8 and I am completely amazed how much progress has been made in such a short time.
Thanks to Michael and his family for giving a dog like Dorito a chance. We miss you buddy, but you have a great life this time around.