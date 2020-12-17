A Paws for Pets: Rescue is the best, just ask Gary

There is so much that goes on behind the scenes of an animal shelter.
There is the continuing cleaning, scrubbing, floors, litter boxes, kennels, and food and water dishes. There is the monitoring of health issues and seeing that they receive adequate vet care. There are the endless lines of stray and abandoned cats, coming through the doors, getting them tested, wormed spayed/neutered and settled into their new temporary home. The paper work is endless but vital when you are dealing with hundreds of cats per year. At a flick of your wrist you can get on the computer and have a cat’s complete background from where he/she came from, the length of stay, pictures, descriptions, personalities, health records and as much knowledge as we know about why they found their way to YAAP and finally a picture of the adoption process. This is a cycle that is continually going on. All volunteers have their tasks, and many multi-task to keep things running smoothly. It gets chaotic but it never falters.
For me the most rewarding and at times frustrating, re the rescues, the cats and kittens that find themselves in places they never asked to be, like a busy parking lot, rest areas by the interstate. I couldn’t have done it alone. Gary Pinney is my co-partner is rescue.
You haven’t lived until you have literally run a cat down with cars coming from both ways and being able to get it safe and secure in a kennel. I can’t begin to tell you the amount of times we have set a live trap to monitor for some times days or weeks. It is with a sinking heart when you are slowing make your way to the trap and the door is still wide open. But it is with your heart thumping when you see the door closed and hope and pray that it is the cat and not a possum, raccoon or heaven forbid a skunk that has found its way into the smell of fresh cat food.
On special remembrances was Hampton named after the motel near which he was FINALLY trapped. Gary had rescued six tiny babies hiding next to the building. Thinking Hampton was their mother it was a surprise to find out he was their father -- sadly we never saw the mother.
Just last week my co-partner in rescue, Gary, was able to trap a big yellow cat we named Simon in the parking lot of Walmart. I saw the cat as I was leaving the building – I just happened to have a case of Purina canned cat food. I immediately cracked a can and he was so hungry he kept coming to eat but as soon as I reached out, he would back up. I had several couples asking about my well-being as I was kneeling next to random cars on my hands and knees looking under trucks and cars.
I called Gary and he immediately brought out a live trap. He set it between two cars and Simon immediately went in but wouldn’t you know it, the door didn’t trip. Not to worry, Gary ran around the back side and before I knew it, he kicked the door and it slammed shut. It was a huge sigh of relief, not only had I been out there for about 45 minutes at night in the cold, but I knew this was a one chance opportunity. Simon was very skittish.
Gary has been up several 40-foot trees, down sewer drains, crawling to the far corners of a basement crawl spaces, in brier bushes, crawling in culverts . . . to name a few. I have never asked for his help that he doesn’t immediately step in. He has walked the ditches of the interstate, combed fields and has literally caught feral tom cats that I know he carries the scars of their claws to this day. His two granddaughters, Madelyn and Olivia, have helped their grandpa and were involved in another rescue south of Walmart. They are wonderful with the cats, especially the little kittens who are special needs or just needs extra attention. They are probably the youngest volunteers for YAAP and have helped since they have been able to hold a cat. They participated in our reading program of reading to the cats and dogs.
Many cats and kittens would still be out in the elements through the last years if not for Gary. Seriously he will go to any lengths to rescue. On behalf of all of the dozens of Hamptons, Simons -- thank you, Gary. Also for saving opossums, raccoons and even most recently the bunny who fell into a well pit.
Rescue is the best feeling and I couldn’t have rescued the dozens and dozens of cats and kittens through the years without his help. On behalf of Big Ed, Alice and Pauly and all the rest, thank you Gary and hope you carry on with your dedication and expertise.
