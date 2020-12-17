A Paws for Pets: Rescue is the best, just ask Gary

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On special remembrances was Hampton named after the motel near which he was FINALLY trapped. Gary had rescued six tiny babies hiding next to the building. Thinking Hampton was their mother it was a surprise to find out he was their father -- sadly we never saw the mother.

Just last week my co-partner in rescue, Gary, was able to trap a big yellow cat we named Simon in the parking lot of Walmart. I saw the cat as I was leaving the building – I just happened to have a case of Purina canned cat food. I immediately cracked a can and he was so hungry he kept coming to eat but as soon as I reached out, he would back up. I had several couples asking about my well-being as I was kneeling next to random cars on my hands and knees looking under trucks and cars.

I called Gary and he immediately brought out a live trap. He set it between two cars and Simon immediately went in but wouldn’t you know it, the door didn’t trip. Not to worry, Gary ran around the back side and before I knew it, he kicked the door and it slammed shut. It was a huge sigh of relief, not only had I been out there for about 45 minutes at night in the cold, but I knew this was a one chance opportunity. Simon was very skittish.