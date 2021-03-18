A Paws for Pets: Luna’s light at the end of the tunnel

“My first reason why my family needs a cat is it cheers people up. Happiness is the key to a good life. Research shows that happiness has major benefits on your health.It also promotes a healthy lifestyle. And amazingly boosts your immune system, protects your heart and reduces pain.

“My second reason is, it is super cute, you may not know this but cuteness is good for you. In fact cuteness enhances focus and concentration. It can also facilitate well-being and reduced anxiety. Lastly, it promotes empathy and compassion.

“My third reason is, they can help you get to sleep. They are cute and cuddly and they might help you get to sleep and you need sleep. A cat will give you a sense of security when you’re sleeping, and also reduce stress and also bring warmth. Lastly it can calm anxiety and night terrors.

“Also cats may be a pain and scratch, bite, not go to the bathroom in their litter boxes, research shows that in many ways they are still a benefit to your life!”

Can you see why I was so impressed with this family? Sterling is only in the fifth grade and he already has a grasp on life that many adults don’t have. I was so impressed by Parker, Sterling, Landry and Emmersyn when they stopped by to take Luna home.