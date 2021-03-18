A Paws for Pets: Luna’s light at the end of the tunnel

Several days ago, I received a call from Jill (Staehr) Smith. She went to high school with our daughter, Amber. They were not only friends, but were involved in girls’ track through high school, going to state in 1991 and 1992. I have known Jill and her family for years but had never met her husband, Judd, or their four children – Parker, 14; Sterling, almost 11; Landry, eight; and Emmersyn, five. Well, until last Wednesday. Through phone calls and explanations about why they were interested in Luna, we were finally able to connect as they were going back to their home in Lincoln after a spring family ski trip in Colorado.
It seems the kids had always wanted a cat in their family and after their dogs Winston, 17, and Maggie, 15, crossed the rainbow bridge recently, pressure was put on Dad to let them adopt a cat. Jill told me ther son, Sterling, who is in the fifth grade at Humann Elementary in Lincoln, recently wrote the following essay. He will turn 11 on March 24. This is what he wrote. This is what helped Dad agree to have a cat in the family.
“’In ancient times we worshiped cats as gods (the Great Sphinx): they have not forgotten this, said Terry Pratchet as quoted in Chicken Soup for the Soul. What I learned from the cat (2009). And today I will tell you all about why my family needs a cat. It makes people happy, they are super cute and you will be surprised by the benefits of that.
“My first reason why my family needs a cat is it cheers people up. Happiness is the key to a good life. Research shows that happiness has major benefits on your health.It also promotes a healthy lifestyle. And amazingly boosts your immune system, protects your heart and reduces pain.
“My second reason is, it is super cute, you may not know this but cuteness is good for you. In fact cuteness enhances focus and concentration. It can also facilitate well-being and reduced anxiety. Lastly, it promotes empathy and compassion.
“My third reason is, they can help you get to sleep. They are cute and cuddly and they might help you get to sleep and you need sleep. A cat will give you a sense of security when you’re sleeping, and also reduce stress and also bring warmth. Lastly it can calm anxiety and night terrors.
“Also cats may be a pain and scratch, bite, not go to the bathroom in their litter boxes, research shows that in many ways they are still a benefit to your life!”
Can you see why I was so impressed with this family? Sterling is only in the fifth grade and he already has a grasp on life that many adults don’t have. I was so impressed by Parker, Sterling, Landry and Emmersyn when they stopped by to take Luna home.
Jill texted me that Luna was working out great and when I texted her back I said, “I cannot get Emmersyn out of my mind, she is such a sweet little girl. I loved her cat animations with her purrs, hissing and her meeeows that she had been practicing. Your boys are so well mannered, don’t know how you work, are so active with the kids and teaching them to be so polite and outgoing. Seriously you are to be complimented, it’s families like yours that are going to be the light at the end of the tunnel in our next generation.”
She wrote in return, “Thank you for the kind words about our kids and family. It’s wonderful to receive positive encouragement and recognition as a parent. Our greatest job at this point in our lives is to raise kids who are respectful, kind and compassionate and examples of the love of Christ in this crazy and changing world. One thing I know from growing up with cats dogs, parakeets, and several other critters (baby bunnies and birds and turtles that I was often trying to “save”) is that having pets as a child helps to teach empathy and compassion for others just as Sterling mentioned in his essay. I’m glad that we are able to have this experience through York Adopt a Pet.”
Well York Adopt a Pet is happy to have had this experience with you and your family. Luna is a very lucky little cat and truly your kids are going to be the light at the end of the tunnel in the upcoming generation.