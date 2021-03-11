A Paws for Pets: Life with dogs

My life with dogs started in Italy when we took in a full-size red Dachshund named Yosie. I was an Army Brat, born and raised. Dad served for 24 years; one tour in Korea during the war and three tours in Vietnam. We were stationed in the D.C. area, Italy, Germany, Kansas, Colorado and Japan. We moved a lot. Never owned our own home, had our own furniture or raised our own pup. You see, things were passed down. Things like bicycles, lawn mowers and pets. Things you couldn’t or didn’t choose to take with you when it was time to pack up and head out.
Yosie was an amazing dog we inherited from my father’s commanding officer. Yosie hadn’t made the cut and came to live with us. At the time, I was in first grade and my brother, four years my junior, would have been two, almost three. Yosie was like most other rescues … we rescued him and he, in turn, rescued us.
From day one Yosie made sure our perimeter was secure; that entry and escape wasn’t an option. He was on duty, guarding us kids and our yard mostly from laundry flapping in the breeze which he routinely pulled down from the clothesline.
My brother Mike and Yosie were buds. Yosie followed Mike around on his toddler adventures. If Mike picked up a pinecone in the yard, you could bet Yosie would too. Often times, Yosie would camp out in Mike’s room at night, even sleeping with him on his bed; chewing on his flannel PJs as he slept. One night I remember mom running into my brother’s room in a panic. Yosie, true to the Dachshund breed, had burrowed into Mike’s covers, chewing a hole in the blanket big enough for his head to get into but not out of. He was yipping up a storm. None of this ever bothered my brother, or me. Mom’s patience was thin at times.
Yosie was the best! He lived with us for about two years until our tour was up. Time to move on. Time to pass Yosie to the next family; neighbors of ours who loved him just like us. This simplified our lives … or was supposed to … but it was something we never did again. We never left another pet behind. It was so sad. The next move was to the D.C. area. We were there for three years. During that time we fostered a dog named Taffy for a rescue there, as our time in D.C. was drawing to a close. Then, my father received orders for Vietnam.
Vietnam wasn’t great news, we all knew it had been a possibility and it was my dad’s job. Acceptance was a way of life for us. It was now up to my parents to decide where to plant us for the next 13 months. It was decided we would live in Nebraska -- Table Rock, Nebraska -- where my grandparents could watch over us. Table Rock was my father’s hometown with a population of 420 at the time. It was there we met and adopted Smokey, a mid-size Dachshund with a super-size personality. Smokey was black and tan and we were smitten. Smokey was mom’s dog … he hardly left her side; it was perfect, he was there for mom during a very stressful time.
When dad returned to the states he drew a three-year tour in Japan … and guess what? Smokey went with us … he became an international traveler and even moved with us to York, when after Japan, my father received orders to return to Vietnam.
Jay and I and the kids had lots of pets over the years; hamsters, cats, fish, chickens, a couple of cool pigs named Stinky and Dinky, and of course dogs.
Our family at large has rescued Yosie, Smokey, Walker, Kiki, Belle, Otter, Motown, Bridger, Bella, Murphy, Tessie, Tug and now Angus. The joy and unconditional love brought to us by his band of misfit pups has been priceless. York Adopt-A-Pet benefits the community in so many ways. Taking in, loving, socializing and making these dogs available as companions and family members is the most important. Thank you … I couldn’t imagine life without a dog.