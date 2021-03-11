A Paws for Pets: Life with dogs

My life with dogs started in Italy when we took in a full-size red Dachshund named Yosie. I was an Army Brat, born and raised. Dad served for 24 years; one tour in Korea during the war and three tours in Vietnam. We were stationed in the D.C. area, Italy, Germany, Kansas, Colorado and Japan. We moved a lot. Never owned our own home, had our own furniture or raised our own pup. You see, things were passed down. Things like bicycles, lawn mowers and pets. Things you couldn’t or didn’t choose to take with you when it was time to pack up and head out.

Yosie was an amazing dog we inherited from my father’s commanding officer. Yosie hadn’t made the cut and came to live with us. At the time, I was in first grade and my brother, four years my junior, would have been two, almost three. Yosie was like most other rescues … we rescued him and he, in turn, rescued us.

From day one Yosie made sure our perimeter was secure; that entry and escape wasn’t an option. He was on duty, guarding us kids and our yard mostly from laundry flapping in the breeze which he routinely pulled down from the clothesline.