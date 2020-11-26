A Paws for Pets: Lending a hand and heart

Volunteering can enrich our lives. It is an opportunity to connect with your community and find meaningful engagement in life. Some examples of how volunteering can enrich one’s life are having a regular activity to look forward to or a regular place to visit. It can provide a place to connect with people and animals. It can even help you build vocational skills.
York Adopt-a-Pet provides many of these benefits volunteering. There is a friendly environment. Volunteer roles, duties, and hours are flexible and can be decided upon by volunteer’s abilities and wishes. The volunteer coordinator for dog services at York Adopt-a-Pet does all she can to make it a good experience.
Some of the types of volunteer roles and duties include:
● Socializing dogs and cats for their forever home placement
● Basic care including feeding, watering, and cleaning pets and their living area
● Taking dogs in and out or walking
● Shelter maintenance such as minor repairs, cleaning, yard work, snow removal
I find occupational therapy helps people stay connected and find meaning in their lives through occupations. Volunteering is a vital area of occupation for people to participate in their community. Busy people can offer a small portion of their time. People with disabilities, retirees, and people who are experiencing unemployment can stay active and connected through volunteering. Volunteer experience can help people build mastery, demonstrate dependability, acquire new skills, and gain self-esteem by being part of a valued team.
York Adopt-a-Pet’s mission is “To provide a safe haven for the dogs and cats placed in our custody. To find the best homes for the dogs and cats that are our guests. To educate the public on the need to treat our pets with dignity and love. To reduce the pet overpopulation.” Your contribution as a volunteer at York Adopt-a-Pet can brighten your day, but it is the highlight of an animal’s day and assist in this mission.
Please consider joining the volunteer team at York Adopt-a-Pet! Our facility is currently closed to the public due to Covid-19. We are still doing everyday shifts and there are still lots of ways to help.
You can find our volunteer application online or make a donation through our website: www.yorkadoptapet.com
Or request volunteer and donation forms by mail or phone. Just call or write to us at: York Adopt-A-Pet, 1511 N Platte Ave., York, Nebr. 68467 or leave a message at, (402) 362-3964. Or contact Kim Hart at: kim@yorkadoptapet.com or 402-366-2424.
