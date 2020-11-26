A Paws for Pets: Lending a hand and heart

Volunteering can enrich our lives. It is an opportunity to connect with your community and find meaningful engagement in life. Some examples of how volunteering can enrich one’s life are having a regular activity to look forward to or a regular place to visit. It can provide a place to connect with people and animals. It can even help you build vocational skills.

York Adopt-a-Pet provides many of these benefits volunteering. There is a friendly environment. Volunteer roles, duties, and hours are flexible and can be decided upon by volunteer’s abilities and wishes. The volunteer coordinator for dog services at York Adopt-a-Pet does all she can to make it a good experience.

Some of the types of volunteer roles and duties include:

● Socializing dogs and cats for their forever home placement

● Basic care including feeding, watering, and cleaning pets and their living area

● Taking dogs in and out or walking

● Shelter maintenance such as minor repairs, cleaning, yard work, snow removal