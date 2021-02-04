A Paws for Pets: Francis

“I have seen hundreds of cats come to us that are weak, ill and in terrible shape. Francis is amongst the worst. His frame was a mere skeleton and his eyes were big. Even though he was so ill he still followed you with those big sad eyes. His gums were light grey in color due to the fact that he was so infested with fleas that they had literally drained enough blood to make him anemic. His coat was thick with flea dust, crusted in his neck all the way to the end of his tail. I had never seen such a flea infestation in all my years dealing with rescue cats. It was incredible. I named him Francis hoping that his namesake, Saint Francis, would help him regain his health. EVERYONE that saw him immediately felt his powerful will to live. Francis was betrayed by his family, we know that he had a family at one time because he had been altered and declawed. He crossed the rainbow bridge while on the softest blanket available on a heating pad and surrounded by the volunteers who were hoping for a miracle.”