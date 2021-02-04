A Paws for Pets: Francis

St. Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals and environment. His devotion to God was expressed through his love for all of God’s Creation. He cared for the poor and sick and preached sermons to animals and praised all creatures as brother and sisters under God.
We have all known a Francis in our lifetime -- my Francis was 71 years old when I was born. Great-uncle Francis and his wife, Aunt Agnes, were childless when my dad’s mother died when he was just three years old. They opened their home and hearts by taking him into their home.
Francis was the kindest man I have ever known. He was a quiet man, never once did I hear a swear word from him, even after he missed the nail and hit his thumb.
He kneeled every morning and night by his bed, saying his prayers, and a meal was never started or finished without a prayer.
He worked the land on his farm. Generally the wheat was ready to harvest around the first of July. If the wheat was ready, Francis took to the field unless it was on the Sabbath -- one didn’t work on that day, it was reserved for rest and God’s work. Even with weather warnings of wind and rain beginning on Monday, Francis waited it out -- generally it was a false prediction and the clouds and winds never came. He never wavered in his faith.
He raised cows, chickens, pigs and the occasional horse. I never remembered a farm dog, but oh, the farm cats. He cared for them by building warm shelters and making sure they had access to the barn that was heated by the cows and horses which called the barn home. There was always warm hay and Aunt Agnes taught me her secret recipe of cat chow. She worked her magic on her cob and coal cook stove using flour, lard, oatmeal and cow’s milk. She heated it and carried it to the various feeding stations around the farm yard.
I don’t think I would be exaggerating if I said that I spent l/3 of my childhood at their farm. They had electricity, but no running water. In the summer we slept on the screened-in porch, sharing it with several of the farm cats. We never walked three feet without a herd of cats running around us.
My brother and I named them all. For as long as I can remember, my life has been centered around cats and kittens.
In July of 2014 a cat was brought to the building. His gentleness reminded me of Uncle Francis. The following is what I wrote about him in the article titled, “The face of betrayal:”
“I have seen hundreds of cats come to us that are weak, ill and in terrible shape. Francis is amongst the worst. His frame was a mere skeleton and his eyes were big. Even though he was so ill he still followed you with those big sad eyes. His gums were light grey in color due to the fact that he was so infested with fleas that they had literally drained enough blood to make him anemic. His coat was thick with flea dust, crusted in his neck all the way to the end of his tail. I had never seen such a flea infestation in all my years dealing with rescue cats. It was incredible. I named him Francis hoping that his namesake, Saint Francis, would help him regain his health. EVERYONE that saw him immediately felt his powerful will to live. Francis was betrayed by his family, we know that he had a family at one time because he had been altered and declawed. He crossed the rainbow bridge while on the softest blanket available on a heating pad and surrounded by the volunteers who were hoping for a miracle.”
York Adopt a Pet is a haven for the Francis’s of this world. Thank you to everyone who has donated or volunteered to help us continue to make our shelter available for the stray, abused or relinquished cats and kittens in our area. Without you we simply could not continue in our efforts to rescue, care for and adopt into forever homes. Please help us be the voice for those that have no voice.