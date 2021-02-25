A paws for pets: Dorito and company

Today I want to tell you about a few of the longer-term dogs in our care.

We receive many great dogs throughout the year. Most are adopted within a few weeks. Some of the dogs coming to us may not have had the greatest lives, and some, for one reason or another end up with us because they need special homes. We have a few of those dogs right now. They are dogs that have been overlooked because they’re not going to fit into just any home. These dogs deserve forever homes like all the dogs in our care, so I have decided to tell you about them in hopes someone will fall in love with one of their stories.

A concerned citizen in a small town rescued Dorito when he saw him standing in a pen full of weeds with a water bowl full of mold. We don’t know how long he lived in that pen, but we are guessing it was quite some time. Dorito was an absolute mess when he came to the shelter. He has come a long way since he has been with us; however, he is still in need of socialization.