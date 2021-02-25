A paws for pets: Dorito and company

Today I want to tell you about a few of the longer-term dogs in our care.
We receive many great dogs throughout the year. Most are adopted within a few weeks. Some of the dogs coming to us may not have had the greatest lives, and some, for one reason or another end up with us because they need special homes. We have a few of those dogs right now. They are dogs that have been overlooked because they’re not going to fit into just any home. These dogs deserve forever homes like all the dogs in our care, so I have decided to tell you about them in hopes someone will fall in love with one of their stories.
A concerned citizen in a small town rescued Dorito when he saw him standing in a pen full of weeds with a water bowl full of mold. We don’t know how long he lived in that pen, but we are guessing it was quite some time. Dorito was an absolute mess when he came to the shelter. He has come a long way since he has been with us; however, he is still in need of socialization.
Dorito has come to trust most of the volunteers now, but is slow to trust new people. He does not bite. Instead, he hides in a corner if someone comes towards him. All of the volunteers have fallen in love with him. One of our volunteers has even paid his adoption fee so he won’t have a fee when he finds his forever home. Dorito will need a secure fenced yard and someone who will spend the time with him so he can learn to trust again. He knew absolutely nothing when he came into the shelter. We have worked with him on training and he has learned so much. We have also slowly introduced him to other dogs and he is learning to play with other dogs as well. He plays a little rough at first because he probably has never had the opportunity to be around other dogs. We will keep working with him until he finds his new home. He arrived at our facility in August of 2020.
Thor is another. He is a handsome almost 5-year-old Silver Labrador Retriever whose owners moved and could not take him along. He has a skin condition called Alopecia which will remain with him the rest of his life. Dogs with Alopecia require a very high protein diet to help with hair loss. When Thor came to us his hair was very thin. He has now filled in some, but he probably won’t regain it all back. We have adopted many blue or silver dogs over the years with this type of skin issue.
When Thor arrived at the shelter, he was less than friendly. He was upset and would growl at volunteers. Since then, he has realized volunteers are only there to help him and that they mean no harm. The way to his heart is by playing ball with him. He could play for hours. Thor’s owners also said he was very jealous when they had a new baby so we do not recommend young children for him in his new home. They said he was great in the house and did not have accidents. We recommend he have a fenced yard in his new home. Thor will have a reduced adoption fee to his new owner. He has been with us since early January.
We also have another Labrador retriever named Toby. He was relinquished to us because he is not good with cats. The owners said he likes other dogs although we have not had him around other dogs. Toby lived on a farm. This time we are looking for an indoor home with a fenced yard. He was indoors at his previous home at times and is house trained. He never has an accident in his kennel at the shelter. Toby came to our facility in October 2020.
This trio -- Dorito, Thor and Toby -- show love to the volunteers each day. It is our plan to continue working with them until they find their forever homes. We do not recommend homes with small children for these dogs. We do have volunteers who bring their school-aged children and they have been fine with them, but we worry about fast movements with children especially with Dorito who was so frightened of every person and every little noise when he first came. As I had said, these dogs are very special and need the perfect home meant just for them.
If you have the opportunity to see this article in the York News-Times or on Facebook, please share. Maybe the story will make it to just the right people for Toby, Thor or Dorito. If you know someone who might be interested in one of these beautiful dogs encourage them to call the shelter at 402-362-3964. All three deserve a second chance and a forever home.