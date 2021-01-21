A Paws for Pets: Bringing in the New Year

We are starting a new year at York Adopt a Pet.
2020 is gone and with it some 347 cats and kittens have crossed our threshold.
There have been many in every size, color and temperament . . . senior and newborn.
Some have been with us for more than a year.
We are a no kill shelter which basically means we do not euthanize for space. We always find room for one more. We are the City of York’s animal’s shelter as well as the county’s and the same for smaller towns in York County.
Do we get overwhelmed at times? Yes we do. There are days when you don’t think you can handle one more but we always find ourselves opening our hearts to help another stray or abandoned cat or kitten to the safe haven of York Adopt a Pet.
If you have one or more cats, cats that sleep on your bed, sleep on your lap, cats that you buy toys for, and all the other “cat eccentrics,” you might be called a crazy cat person. Through the years there have been literally thousands of cats that have come and gone in my time at YAAP.
I recently had a cat cross the rainbow bridge that I had fostered for 3,302 days. It’s not the quantity of time, but the quality. She was found about 10 years ago at a rest stop on I-80. I named her Millie Mae -- I don’t know where I came up with her name, it just seemed to fit her.
At the present time we have had a reprieve from orphaned kittens, or abandoned mothers with baby kittens, but we also know that spring kitten season is just around the corner. In the meantime we have cats that deserve a chance for their forever home.
We thank each and every person who has donated to our cause to rescue, care for and adopt cats into loving and responsible homes. We thank our volunteers for the dedication and care they give 365 days a year. Our shelter has been closed for many months due to the COVID pandemic but behind the closed doors, cats and kittens continue to come in, and many of those same cats and kittens have been adopted through our appointment adoptions.
Please open your heart and home to a cat in need. Remember that when you adopt a cat, you not only adopt a cat, but you free up space for another cat to enter our shelter. Thank you, Diane Wolfe, for coming to YAAP and keeping their faces on our website and Pet Finder. It has been a successful year of adoptions and we are hoping to continue in our efforts.
Meanwhile, here are some details about a few you can see on our website – and be sure to go look at all the cats and kittens available for adoption:
Alice: Was found in west York, she was in the family way and delivered six kittens. They are all grown up and adopted into their forever homes. Alice has been with us for 279 days.
Cashew: Was relinquished with his siblings and is hoping to be the next to be adopted. He has been with us 117 days.
George: He was found in west York. He is a big Tom and has the personality of a big teddy bear. He has been with us 257 days.
Lea: She is a quiet little lady, she was found hiding in a tree and finally coaxed to come down. She has been our guest for 195 days.