A Paws for Pets: Bringing in the New Year

At the present time we have had a reprieve from orphaned kittens, or abandoned mothers with baby kittens, but we also know that spring kitten season is just around the corner. In the meantime we have cats that deserve a chance for their forever home.

We thank each and every person who has donated to our cause to rescue, care for and adopt cats into loving and responsible homes. We thank our volunteers for the dedication and care they give 365 days a year. Our shelter has been closed for many months due to the COVID pandemic but behind the closed doors, cats and kittens continue to come in, and many of those same cats and kittens have been adopted through our appointment adoptions.

Please open your heart and home to a cat in need. Remember that when you adopt a cat, you not only adopt a cat, but you free up space for another cat to enter our shelter. Thank you, Diane Wolfe, for coming to YAAP and keeping their faces on our website and Pet Finder. It has been a successful year of adoptions and we are hoping to continue in our efforts.

Meanwhile, here are some details about a few you can see on our website – and be sure to go look at all the cats and kittens available for adoption: