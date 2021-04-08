A Paws for Pets: A new lease on life

I have two dogs who were problem dogs at the shelter. Frankie is a Chiweenie I took home after he bit me the first day. He was traumatized by his previous home and did not want anyone to touch him. My husband, who is a dog whisperer, could not touch him for almost four months. Over the years, he has come around quite a bit although he will never be a completely normal dog.

Then came Lucy. Lucy had been beaten by whatever the owner had in their hand at the time when she would urinate on the floor. Within a week of us receiving her, we noticed she had blood in her urine. We took her to the vet and found she had bladder stones. Lucy had surgery to remove the stones and we took her home to foster as she was not willing to let many people touch her. I took her to the shelter everyday with me and she hid underneath my desk and would not come out until it was time to go back home. Long story short, I quit bringing her to the shelter and she ended up being adopted by my husband, Tom, and me. It is nice to see how much these two dogs have changed over the many years that we have had them. I have a very special bond with these two dogs after all the work we had to do, to make them trust people again.

The point to my story is that it warms my heart to see people adopting these kinds of dogs. You are all such wonderful people, giving these special dogs the home they deserve, knowing they are going to take some extra work to get them acclimated to their new lives. The majority of the breeder dogs have been adopted now and it is so nice to receive a text or an email with pictures showing how happy the dogs are. As I had said, I did buy many dogs before my YAAP days and I enjoyed the puppy time and the clean slate they came with. I will never regret purchasing those dogs but it is definitely different rescuing dogs who need lots of work. It has been so rewarding for me though, and I have learned so much over the years. Getting a dog to trust again makes the bond with that dog huge! It does take someone with time, and lots of patience, but it will be something you will never forget, and your rescued dog will never forget either. Thanks to everyone who chooses to adopt!!