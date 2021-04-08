A Paws for Pets: A new lease on life

Over the last few months, I have taken a few breeder dogs that are being retired. Adoptions were up for a change and we had some room to help. We have had Fox Terriers and Wheaten Terriers, Chihuahuas and Pomeranians, Mastiffs and Schnauzers and several Dachshunds and a Shiba Inu. It’s been fun to see a few breeds do not see often.
These dogs were fairly young for the most part as most are under five years of age. Of course they are purebred dogs which people like, but most will not be completely housebroken and will be in need of training. Some are definitely shyer than others, but most found a special place in my heart within the first week. After coming out of their shells, it’s fun to see the first tail wag and just how grateful they are that you took time to add some canned food in their morning meal and they get so excited.
We get a few dogs here and there where people have been down on their luck and cannot keep their dog. These dogs are usually easy from the start and are a welcome sight for all of us at the shelter. Unfortunately most dogs do come with some issues from their past. I’m lucky we have great volunteers here at the shelter who also spend time working with dogs who have these issues.
When I was younger, I bought several dogs over the years. I cannot remember exactly when I started volunteering at the shelter but I am sure it was around 16 years ago. I’ve rescued many dogs since then.
I have two dogs who were problem dogs at the shelter. Frankie is a Chiweenie I took home after he bit me the first day. He was traumatized by his previous home and did not want anyone to touch him. My husband, who is a dog whisperer, could not touch him for almost four months. Over the years, he has come around quite a bit although he will never be a completely normal dog.
Then came Lucy. Lucy had been beaten by whatever the owner had in their hand at the time when she would urinate on the floor. Within a week of us receiving her, we noticed she had blood in her urine. We took her to the vet and found she had bladder stones. Lucy had surgery to remove the stones and we took her home to foster as she was not willing to let many people touch her. I took her to the shelter everyday with me and she hid underneath my desk and would not come out until it was time to go back home. Long story short, I quit bringing her to the shelter and she ended up being adopted by my husband, Tom, and me. It is nice to see how much these two dogs have changed over the many years that we have had them. I have a very special bond with these two dogs after all the work we had to do, to make them trust people again.
The point to my story is that it warms my heart to see people adopting these kinds of dogs. You are all such wonderful people, giving these special dogs the home they deserve, knowing they are going to take some extra work to get them acclimated to their new lives. The majority of the breeder dogs have been adopted now and it is so nice to receive a text or an email with pictures showing how happy the dogs are. As I had said, I did buy many dogs before my YAAP days and I enjoyed the puppy time and the clean slate they came with. I will never regret purchasing those dogs but it is definitely different rescuing dogs who need lots of work. It has been so rewarding for me though, and I have learned so much over the years. Getting a dog to trust again makes the bond with that dog huge! It does take someone with time, and lots of patience, but it will be something you will never forget, and your rescued dog will never forget either. Thanks to everyone who chooses to adopt!!