Early T-Wolf lead evaporates in 41-37 loss at Dorchester

DORCHESTER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves traveled to Dorchester on Thursday night, still looking for their first win of the season.

A promising start was not enough however for the Timberwolves to get that first win as the host Longhorns used a 21-7 run over the two middle quarters and picked up the 41-37 win in girls Crossroads Conference action.

On a night when most of the local schedule succumbed to the ice storm, the T-Wolves and Longhorns went ahead with their scheduled game.

Exeter-Milligan led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter, but Dorchester took the lead in the second quarter and led at the break 17-13.

The hosts continued to stretch their lead as they outscored the T-Wolves 10-6 in the third quarter and led 27-19 as they went to the final eight minutes.

Exeter-Milligan (0-4) made a run in the fourth quarter outscoring the Longhorns 18-14, but it was just not enough to capture their first ‘W’ of the year.

Junior Savana Krupicka and senior Jasmine Turrubiates led the Exeter-Milligan scoring with 13 points each, while senior Jozie Kanode tossed in seven.

The Timberwolves were below the freezing mark in field goal percentage as they hit just 12 of 41 shots for 29%. They were 3 of 19 from behind the 3-point arc. The Timberwolves hit 67% at the free throw line with 10 of 15 attempts falling.

Dorchester was led in scoring by Baylor Behrens with 12, while Addison Lehr added nine. The Longhorns got six points each from Hailey Schweitzer and Amber Kotas.

The Longhorns were 15 of 38 from the field overall for 40% and they connected on 5 of 15 3-pointers. Dorchester (1-1) hit just 6 of 15 free throws.

Both teams collected 27 rebounds as Krupicka led the Timberwolves with six and both Behrens and Kotas pulled down six boards.

Exeter-Milligan was home to take on Heartland on Friday night.

Exeter-Milligan (0-4) 11 2 6 18-37

Dorchester (1-1) 6 11 10 14-41