Nebraska missed a couple of early chances to turn a close game into a blowout. The lost opportunities snowballed into a lost day soon after.

The Huskers appeared on the verge of another series win Friday afternoon but Purdue countered with seven consecutive runs in the middle innings to prevail 7-3 and keep its slim Big Ten tournament hopes alive for at least another few hours. NU pitching didn’t walk anyone but served up 11 hits — including a pair of home runs — as a five-game win streak ended in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Nebraska (30-21-1, 14-9 Big Ten) is likely to settle anywhere from fourth to sixth in the league standings depending on how regular-season finales play out Saturday. Its series with the Boilermakers (24-28, 11-2) wraps at 1 p.m.

A two-run double by Ben Columbus in the second inning and RBI single from Charlie Fischer in the fourth staked the visitors to an early 3-0 lead against Purdue right-hander Kyle Iwinski. But that fourth-inning uprising — with runners at the corners and no outs — produced nothing else after a bunt popout, lineout to left field and a grounder to shortstop.

“The first four innings of the game, I felt like we were pretty dominant,” NU coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “We were on attack and we were putting some good swings on it. We had a chance to really blow the game open — it felt like we were about to run away with it.”

Iwinski instead retired the next nine Huskers he faced, eventually pitching into the seventh inning and allowing seven hits and a walk while striking out three. He coaxed a ground-ball double play in the seventh and reliever Aaron Suval stranded a pair later in the frame in Nebraska’s only other significant threat trailing by four runs.

The top third of Nebraska's order was 0-for-10 before Max Anderson’s leadoff double in the eighth. The team overall went without a home run — it remains tied with the 1985 club with a program-record 93 blasts in a season.

With a tournament spot already secured, Nebraska again made conservative personnel adjustments ahead of the must-win event in Omaha that begins Tuesday. Star shortstop Brice Matthews sat out a second straight game with a tight back while starting pitcher Jace Kaminska received a limited workload of 4 1/3 innings and 69 pitches.

Kaminska struck out seven and walked none. The righty gave up a solo shot to Jake Jarvis to open the fourth and another run made possible by a low throw from third baseman Max Anderson that set up a Paul Toetz RBI single.

Lefty Will Walsh — the regular Sunday starter for the last month — allowed five runs in 1 2/3 stanzas as Purdue pulled away. A two-run long ball from Connor Caskenette gave the hosts a 4-3 lead in the fifth. Three singles, a plunked batter and wild pitch plated three more in the sixth.

“You’ve got to be precise; you’ve got to hit the corners (of the strike zone),” Bolt said of Nebraska pitching. “Still throwing strikes, but just too many balls over the middle of the plate.”