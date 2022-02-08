E-M girls pull away late, down McCool by 10

EXETER – On Tuesday night, Exeter-Milligan and McCool Junction turned in very similar performances. The visiting Mustangs went 16 of 48 from the floor and 2 of 13 from beyond the arc, while the Timberwolves shot 18 of 47 overall and 2 of 12 from three.

However, Exeter-Milligan held a decisive advantage in one major area – the T-Wolves crashed the glass relentlessly for four full quarters, amassing a whopping 40-21 rebounding advantage. That, coupled with a 14-of-21 night at the foul line, proved to be enough as Exeter-Milligan pulled away late in a 52-42 win.

Cameran Jansky scored six points and unofficially hauled in six boards for the T-Wolves in the opening quarter, an early sign of a big night for the senior. McCool Junction trailed just 12-9 after eight minutes, however, as Shelby Bandt racked up six points of her own.

Holding a 16-11 lead with 7:12 remaining until halftime, Exeter-Milligan embarked on a 10-1 run and appeared to seize control of the game as it took a 26-12 lead with 3:40 left in the second quarter. However, the Mustangs roared back, closing the half on a 12-2 run to trim the deficit to four heading into the locker room.