E-M girls pull away late, down McCool by 10

EXETER – On Tuesday night, Exeter-Milligan and McCool Junction turned in very similar performances. The visiting Mustangs went 16 of 48 from the floor and 2 of 13 from beyond the arc, while the Timberwolves shot 18 of 47 overall and 2 of 12 from three.
However, Exeter-Milligan held a decisive advantage in one major area – the T-Wolves crashed the glass relentlessly for four full quarters, amassing a whopping 40-21 rebounding advantage. That, coupled with a 14-of-21 night at the foul line, proved to be enough as Exeter-Milligan pulled away late in a 52-42 win.
Cameran Jansky scored six points and unofficially hauled in six boards for the T-Wolves in the opening quarter, an early sign of a big night for the senior. McCool Junction trailed just 12-9 after eight minutes, however, as Shelby Bandt racked up six points of her own.
Holding a 16-11 lead with 7:12 remaining until halftime, Exeter-Milligan embarked on a 10-1 run and appeared to seize control of the game as it took a 26-12 lead with 3:40 left in the second quarter. However, the Mustangs roared back, closing the half on a 12-2 run to trim the deficit to four heading into the locker room.
McCool Junction cut it to 28-26 early in the third quarter, but Jozie Kanode answered with a bucket before Jansky rattled off the next four points to cap a 6-0 Exeter-Milligan run.
The Mustangs answered back and climbed to within 37-32, but Emma Olsen buried a trey and split a pair of free throws to give the Timberwolves a nine-point lead entering the game’s final eight minutes.
Early in the fourth quarter, Exeter-Milligan stalled offensively thanks to missed shots and turnovers, creating an opening for McCool Junction to climb back into the game. The Mustangs seized the opportunity, opening the final period on an 8-2 run to cut the home team’s lead to 43-40 with 3:17 remaining.
Jansky drained a pair of free throws to push the cushion to five points, but McKenna Yates answered with two freebies of her own at the line on the next McCool Junction possession.
Exeter-Milligan missed a shot on the next trip down the court but crashed the offensive glass for a key rebound. Jasmine Turrubiates got free near the charity stripe and banked in a mid-range jumper to make it 47-42 with 2:17 to play.
McCool Junction could not answer, and Olsen fought through contact for a bucket on the next T-Wolf possession. The senior converted the and-one to extend the lead to 50-42.
The Mustangs still trailed by eight when Yates cut to the basket in the final minute, but Turrubiates met her in the lane and blocked the shot.
Olsen knocked down a pair of free throws in the final seconds as Exeter-Milligan held McCool Junction scoreless over the final 2:29 to pull away late in a 52-42 win.
McCool Junction shot 16 of 48 from the floor but just 2 of 13 from downtown, with both makes coming during the second quarter. The Mustangs also connected on 7 of 11 tries at the foul line.
Yates racked up a game-high 22 points, but it wasn’t enough to walk away with the win. BriAnn Stutzman scored seven points for McCool Junction and Bandt added six – though the sophomore went scoreless over the final three quarters as she battled foul trouble.
Chelsea Stutzman, Sara Weisheit and Dakota Wollenburg recorded two points each to round out the Mustangs’ scoring.
Exeter-Milligan shot 18 of 47 from the floor and just 2 of 12 from 3-point range.
Jansky did not turn in the most efficient night offensively, but the senior still paced Exeter-Milligan with 14 points to unofficially pair with 17 rebounds.
Olsen and Turrubiates joined Jansky in double figures with 12 points apiece. Olsen scored 10 of her points after halftime, while Turrubiates did most of her damage with eight points over the first 16 minutes.
Savanna Krupicka racked up six points, while Malorie Staskal and Kanode added four apiece to round out the T-Wolves’ offensive output.
Exeter-Milligan, which has had its share of struggles at the charity stripe this season, canned 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter to pull away down the stretch. The Timberwolves finished 14 of 21 from the line overall.
The T-Wolves improved to 16-8 ahead of Friday’s regular-season finale at Cross County, while McCool Junction dropped to 13-6.