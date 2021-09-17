E-M falls in MUDECAS volleyball consolation match to No. 1 Sacred Heart

BEATRICE – The Class D2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart Irish were probably planning on playing for the A Division title in the MUDECAS Tournament, but Diller-Odell changed those plans.

Exeter-Milligan was defeated in their semifinal by BDS setting up a consolation final of No. 1 vs. No. 9 in the third place match.

The Irish won the match 2-0 with scores of 25-20 and 25-19 to drop Exeter-Milligan to 5-7 on the year. FCSH improved to 13-1.

The Timberwolves finished with 22 kills and senior Cameran Jansky hammered a team-high 10 kills on 20 of 22 swings. Junior Jasmine Turrubiates added four as did senior Kiah Songster.

As a team the T-Wolves were 67 of 80 with a .112 hitting percentage.

Josie Kanode and Savana Krupicka recorded the only aces. Senior Emma Olsen had three blocks to go with her 19 set assists on 63 of 63 chances and she also had eight digs.

Kanode was the team leader with 13 digs. Jansky added nine and Krupicka joined Olsen with eight.

Exeter-Milligan (5-7) will be in Friend on Tuesday night.