YORK – Thursday’s weather forced the postponement of several area high school games.

The York Dukes were scheduled to take on Waverly, but poor travel conditions forced school to be let out around 1 p.m. and all activities scheduled for that night were either postponed or canceled.

York will now travel to Waverly to take on the Vikings on Tuesday, February 14 with the girls game at 6 p.m. to be followed by the boys at approximately 7:30 p.m.