YORK – The York Duke boy’s soccer team came into Thursday night’s showdown with Class B No. 6 Northwest with a 2-2 record.

The two losses came to No. 3 Lexington (4-2) and 3-0 Schuyler by the final score of 1-0 earlier this week.

York was looking for the marque win on Thursday and got it as they upset the Northwest Vikings 2-1 at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex.

York took a 2-0 lead early in the second half and held off a furious Northwest run to improve to 3-2 on the year.

Duke’s head coach Benny Hanaphy said the team has been close to scoring a big win and while they played well against both Lexington and Schuyler that bin win had eluded them until Thursday night.

“Today we were able to finish and get the win. They have been close with a hard fought 4-2 loss at Lexington and the 1-0 loss earlier this week against Schuyler,” said Hanaphy. “They were able to get the early lead and they deserved the win. They executed the game plan the way we drew it up and this was a big win for the guys.”

York senior Jaxson Alexander got the Dukes on the board about 30 minutes into the game when he ran down a clearing pass and was able to outwork two Northwest defenders.

Alexander did not have a clear shot, but somehow got a shot off that froze the Northwest keeper who barely moved out of position and the ball rolled into the right side of the net.

The second goal came off the foot of senior Bryson Benjamin who somehow got a shot off in a melee of players in front of the Northwest goal and again the Northwest keeper was slow to react and the score went to 2-0.

“Jaxson and Bryson often have to make things happen against two defenders and they did a great job, both of them of creating scoring chances for themselves,” Hanpahy commented. “Jaxson was able to catch the keeper out with the outside of his right foot and he finished that which nobody expected and not many people are capable of. Bryson pulled one out in the middle of a crowd.”

After the Dukes took the 2-0 lead the Northwest offense started to get runs at York keeper Austin Phinney, but other than a goal by Caden Schuster at the 15 minute mark, he was able to turn back anything the Vikings threw at him.

The unofficial stats had Northwest with 13 shots, not all on goal as Phinney recorded nine saves. York finished up with seven shots in the win. Of the Vikings 13 shots, nine of those came after the Dukes second goal.

“Northwest is not the No. 6 team for no reason. We knew that they would come at us after we got the 2-0 lead and we expected it,” Hanaphy added. “Just a good win for the team.”

York will have a busy week as the host Nebraska City on Monday, Hastings on Tuesday and travel to Columbus Lakeview on Thursday.