Dukes top five in team race at Norm Manstedt Invite

COLUMBUS – Wrestling started at 9:30 a.m. on Friday and ended just before 6 p.m. at the Norm Manstedt Invite held at Central Community College just north of Columbus.

With the pool play portion of the event competed the grapplers will be back for another full day today as all wrestlers will return to stay alive in a tournament format.

The York Dukes bounced back and forth between third and fourth place all day Friday in the team race and when action came to an end on Friday they were in fourth place with 49 points just one point back of Battle Creek.

The Lincoln East Spartans and the Columbus Discoverers both Class A schools held down the top two spots with 84 and 64.5 points respectively. In fifth place was Valentine with 43.5.

Centennial was 12th with 28 and High Plains 14th with 19 points.

York had 10 grapplers in action on Friday and six of them will lace up the boots today still alive for a championship medal.

York junior Seth Erickson kept his record unblemished as he went 3-0 and will take a 17-0 record into the 182-pound finals. Erickson won all three of his matches handily with a 19-4 win over Columbus’ John Bloomquist and pins of 1:33 over Sam Blanck of Archbishop Bergen and Kaiden Fritz of Pierce in 2:30.

Erickson will take on Wyatt Rezac (11-9) of Wahoo in the quarterfinals.

York’s 195-pounder, sophomore Keagyn Linden also went 3-0 as he won his first match in 48 seconds over Brett Dillman of Harvard and followed that up with a pin of Lincoln East’s Jordan Johnson in 1:13.

In his last match of the day he defeated Dahkota Zlomke of Battle Creek by pin in 4:21.

Linden will take on Tekamah-Herman sophomore Cole Booth 1-1 in the quarterfinals.

At 106 pounds, Ty Erickson improved to 17-3 as he won his first two matches in 17 seconds and also scored a major decision over Tekemah-Herman’s Ty Strode. His only loss came to Centennial’s Kasten Ruether in the final pool match.

Erickson will battle Leland Sindel of Lincoln East a sophomore with a record of 23-4 in his first match today.

Emmitt Dirks at 126 pounds makes the field of eight in the championship bracket with a 2-1 record on the day and a 17-5 mark overall.

Dirks won both of his matches by pin; 53 seconds over Nathaniel Wilson of West Holt and 4:34 over Eli Strett of Pierce.

Dirks will take on Columbus senior Adrian Bice in the quarterfinals. Bice is 18-3 on the year.

Two-time state qualifier Hudson Holoch went 3-1 and improved his overall record to 18-6. He defeated Jaxson Kellogg of Archbishop Bergan in 56 seconds; Nicholas Mousel of Adams Central with a pin in 3:17 and he also pinned Tracy Perez of Boone Central in 1:13. His lone loss was a 4-2 decision to Valentine’s Gavin Sandoz.

Holoch is matched up in the quarters against Kearney Catholic’s Sam Luther with a record of 15-2.

Sophomore Brooks Loosvelt went 4-1 and he picked up wins over Josh Mace of Bergan; Aden Feezell of Adams Central; Jaeston DeLano of Columbus and Robert Sogar all by pin. He lost his final pool play match to Caleb Davis of West Holt 4-2.

Loosvelt will take on Jayden Coulter of Pierce, a senior with a record of 17-1.

Wrestling resumes at 9:30 a.m. today.