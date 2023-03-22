YORK – With northeast winds at about 15 miles per hour and the outdoor temperature around 40 degrees the York Dukes hosted the St. Paul Wildcats and Lincoln Southwest Silver Hawks at the high school courts in York.

While the conditions were on the chilly side the Dukes were on fire picking up a 4-0 win over the St. Paul Wildcats and a 5-1 win over the Southwest junior varsity to move to 3-0 on the year in dual matches.

In singles, Ellie Peterson won 8-0 and Lily Nuss also took down her opponent from St. Paul 8-0.

York also earned sweeps in all of their varsity doubles matches as Maya Colle teamed with Tina Hallisey in No. 1 doubles for the 8-0 win and Regin Dunham and Lael Schwarz also picked up an 8-0 win.

In the battle with Lincoln Southwest JVs York went 2-1 in singles and 3-0 in doubles action.

Peterson won her match 8-0 and Nuss was an 8-6 winner over her LSW matchup. Southwest’s only points was a win at No. 3 singles with Hallisey coming up short 8-3.

The doubles teams of Peterson and Nuss at No. 1 picked up the 8-0 win over Ellie Eckman and Eva Anderson; at No. 2 Colle and Hallisey were 8-4 winners over Sophie Johnson and Norah Lockhart.

The third win at doubles was an 8-2 victory by Dunham and Schwarz over Julie Johnson and Addie Palmer.

“York won the matchup with St Paul in the early session with some commanding tennis. Our singles players did well to dictate the points and recorded 8-0 victories,” said York coach Josh Miller. “The doubles teams showed some improvement from their matches yesterday against Lincoln Christian. We want to be aggressive and make the opponent uncomfortable and I thought we did a better job of that against St Paul.”

Miller said that LSW provided a strong challenge for his team.

“Our second matchup of the day was against the JV team from Lincoln Southwest. They gave us a good challenge especially at singles. We need to play upper level competition and I love this opportunity each year,” Miller said.

“The JV team had some ups and downs today but it was a good learning experience for them. Megan and Zoey continue to show that they can play with anyone and their consistency is getting better. Alexis, Kelsey and Elle are also starting to figure out what style of tennis they need to play and are gaining confidence.”

The JV squad finished up their day with a 10-3 record going 8-1 against St. Paul and 2-2 against Southwest.

York travels to Grand Island for the GICC invite today at Ryder Park.