YORK – In the game of soccer a 3-0 lead is usually a lock for a win.

Not on Tuesday night at the York Cornerstone Sports Complex.

The York Dukes scored three times in the first 25 minutes and 22 seconds, but could not hold off a second half rally by the Hastings Tigers and dropped a 4-3 final to the visitors from Adams County.

York drops to 4-3 on the season, while Hastings improves to 2-2.

The first two goals of the game were scored by senior Kolby Majerus off corner kicks from senior Andrew Van Gomple.

The first one came at the 25:21 mark of the opening half as Majerus headed in the goal following the perfectly placed corner kick by Van Gomple.

The second just seven minutes later was another well placed corner kick, a pass from Garrett Ivey and Majerus was “Johnny on the spot” for his second goal of the night.

York appeared ready to put the game to rest in the first half as four minutes later senior Bryson Benjamin scored off the direct kick from Ivey and a tip and assist to senior Jaxson Alexander and with 14:38 showing on the clock the Dukes looked to be headed to 5-2 on the year.

Hastings was attacking the York goal the entire first half, but it wasn’t until an infraction on the Dukes in the box set up a penalty kick by Jose Mares with 11:14 to play and Hastings trimmed the Dukes lead to 3-1.

York operated with the wind in the first half and knew they would have to face the Tigers relentless attack with the wind in the second.

“We knew we had to attack with the wind in the first half, and because of our injuries on offense we had to manage the game in the second and we couldn’t attack as well as wanted,” said York head coach Benny Hanaphy. “We were just trying to protect (the) lead and we hoped we might be able to sneak in another goal, but it just didn’t work out for us.”

Hastings, who actually unofficially outshot the Dukes in the first 40 minutes 10-4, poured it on in the second half and finished the game with 22 shots to York’s six. The Dukes just managed two shots the entire second half.

Hastings made it 3-2 with 19:03 to play, 3-3 at the 10:43 mark and scored the game winner with the clock reading 7:47.

“We had them 3-0 but we had a really silly penalty right at the end of the first half that kind of gave them some life. We were just really hoping we could hold on and we knew the wind in the second half was going to be a major factor,” Hanaphy said. “We are also dealing with some injuries and every mistake you make just kills the momentum and takes the energy. All of the mistakes we made would cost us in the end.”

York senior keeper Austin Phinney made 10 saves in the first half and would end the game with 16.

York will have to regroup on the road at Columbus Lakeview Thursday night.

“I don’t think it will take a whole lot to get the kids ready for Thursday,” Hanaphy stated. “Today we beat ourselves and we just need to make more of a mental shift than a physical one.”