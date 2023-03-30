YORK – Coming into this week’s York invite, head coach Josh Miller and the Dukes knew Elkhorn would provide a formidable challenge. The Antlers showed why Thursday as they swept through the field to win all four brackets and claim the team title with 28 points.

However, York more than held its own, giving Elkhorn a push at both lead and No. 2 singles before falling just short. The Dukes notched runner-up finishes in both singles brackets and lead doubles, putting up 21 points to finish as the runner-up.

Beatrice and Crete tied for a distant third place with 21 points each.

“York finished runner-up at the York invite. Elkhorn was tough to stop today and we knew that coming in. It was good for our girls to take on a high level team like that and we learned a lot about our team and what we need to work on before our next meet,” Miller said. “Crete and Beatrice tied for third and I know they will improve before we see them again.”

Originally scheduled for Friday, the invite moved up one day due to weather concerns, but the shortened turnaround didn’t much bother the Dukes. Returning state medalist Ellie Peterson turned in a strong showing at lead singles, pitching 8-0 shutouts in two of her matches and winning two more by scores of 8-3 and 8-1. The junior’s lone defeat came to Elkhorn’s Kira Ozyornaya, but Peterson gave the returning Class B state runner-up everything she could handle before falling just short by an 8-5 margin.

Lily Nuss likewise won four of her five matches at No. 2 singles to put another runner-up finish on the board for the Dukes. The senior moved up to fill the void at second singles after competing in lead doubles last spring, but she held her own in her first big test Thursday. Nuss won by margins of 8-0, 8-1, 8-3 and 8-4 with one loss to Elkhorn in a competitive 8-5 match.

“Ellie and Lily had a good day on the singles court, and this was Lily's debut at No. 2 singles. They both went 4-1 and were very competitive in their matches with Elkhorn,” Miller said. “Our #1 doubles team went 3-1 and had a nice opening win against an athletic Crete duo. Tina and Mayah are still developing their chemistry but I think they looked more confident today than they did in their matches last week.”

York’s lead doubles team playing one fewer match than both Peterson and Nuss in singles was the result of the schedule change. Adams Central was originally slated to be among the six teams in the field but couldn’t make it after the date changed from Friday to Thursday.

“That gave us a chance to play three of our JV players in the No. 2 singles and doubles divisions. Beatrice had an extra player, so she took the No. 1 singles spot left open by Adams Central. There was not a No. 1 doubles team in the place of Adams Central, so our doubles team only played four matches total,” Miller explained. “Elle Malleck saw her first action against varsity competition and was able to win a match. Zoey Cornett and Megan Wright were very effective today and took second with a 4-1 record.”

The Dukes’ main No. 2 doubles team, Regin Dunham and Lael Schwarz, went 3-2 and finished third.

“Lael and Regin won three of their matches easily but stumbled a bit against Elkhorn and our York JV team,” Miller said. “They know what they need to work on and I hope it motivates them to improve in practice before we take the court again.”