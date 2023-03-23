YORK – The weather in York on Thursday was around 40 degrees with a slight southeast wind making conditions pretty much what you expect them to be during March in Nebraska.

The York Dukes, who come into the season as one of the favorites in Class B, were led by senior Ryan Seevers with a 74, while Emmanuel Jensen cared a 77 and freshman Jackson Hinze a 79.

Seevers just signed his letter-of-intent Wednesday to play golf at South Dakota.

York’s two other scores were an 80 by Elijah Jensen and senior Marshall McCarthy had an 84.

“It was a very solid start to the season for the guys. Nobody was ecstatic with how they played, but when you have the luxury of kicking a good score like an 84 this early in the year, some good things are happening,” commented York head coach Dan Malleck.

Grand Island’s best score was a 79 by Preston Vital, while Bode Albers had an 89 and Drew Haith a 98.

York shot a team score of 310 and Grand Island was charted with a 371.

The York JVs also opened their season strong as they defeated the Islanders 401-459.

Riley Clark led the young Dukes with a 96 and Cole Montgomery fired a 97.

“The guys on the junior varsity team shooting a 401 this early also shows the promise that these guys have,” Malleck added.

York is scheduled to take on the field at the Norris invite Monday, March 27. Norris will host the meet at Pioneers Golf Course in Lincoln.