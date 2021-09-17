Dukes prevail in tennis on the road at Ralston

RALSTON – Thursday’s tennis dual between York and Ralston remained deadlocked down the stretch. With only three matches still in play, the dual’s outcome hung in the balance. The Dukes finished emphatically, taking all three matches to win the dual 6-3.

“"The dual was tied at three all with three singles matches to go,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “Drew (Hammer), Caleb (Sahling) and Trey (Harms) were all trailing at one point but came back to get huge wins for us.”

York built an early lead in doubles action, as Ethan Phinney and Jaxson Alexander downed Ralston’s Diego Blanco and Eli Smith 8-4, while Drew Hammer and Andrew Van Gomple earned an 8-3 win over Brandon Monzon and Jake Myers of Ralston.

The Rams prevented a doubles sweep when K’Sean Dutton-Burtin and John Harrington handled York’s Trey Harms and Caleb Sahling 8-3.

In the early singles matches, Smith toppled Alexander 8-5 and Harrington beat Van Gomple 8-3, but Phinney blanked Monzon 8-0 to keep the dual tied at three.

With the two teams deadlocked and just three matches still in play, each point became massive. Sahling put York ahead with an 8-2 win over Blanco, and Hammer and Harms closed the door on Ralston with a pair of 8-6 wins over Dutton-Burtin and Myers, respectively.