Dukes have no answer for Omaha Gross’ senior Garcia

OMAHA – The York Dukes’ hopes of being a semifinalist in the Class B State Football Playoffs went up in a cloud of dust before the end of the first quarter on Friday night at Bryan Stadium in Omaha.

Omaha Gross senior running back Jake Garcia ripped off touchdown runs of 37, 29 and 54 yards before the first 12 minutes ran off the clock, and the No. 2 rated and No. 2 seed Cougars rolled to a 42-6 win over the Dukes in Class B State football action.

York ends their season with a record of 7-4, while the Cougars (11-0) get set to host the Scottsbluff Bearcats, who buried Omaha Skutt Catholic out west 33-0.

The other semifinal and a berth in the Class B State championship will be Waverly at No. 1 Bennington.

Garcia would end the night with an unofficial 184 yards on 15 carries as the Gross Catholic Cougars had 267 yards rushing on 35 carries.

Garcia also scored on runs of 2 and 5 yards in the second quarter as Gross extended their lead to 35-0 at the half.

Garcia capped the Omaha Gross offensive output when he hauled in a 10-yard swing pass from junior quarterback Colby Duncan with two minutes left in the third quarter to up the Cougars lead to 42-0.

With the 35-point halftime lead the entire second half was played with a running clock.

As impressive as the Omaha Gross offense was, the defense was also making it difficult for York to move the ball.

Gross kept York pinned at their own end the field much of the first half and the first four times York touched the ball they managed just one first down.

At the half York had just 29 yards of total offense and they ended the night with 126, 72 of those yards coming through the air.

Senior quarterback Ryan Seevers was 5 of 15 with three interceptions while senior Garrett Ivey had two catches for 41 yards, including a 33-yarder in the third quarter, the Dukes’ longest play of the night.

The ground game was stalled by the Cougars defense as York managed just 54 yards on 17 attempts, with the only York score of the night coming in the fourth quarter on a 17-yard run by senior Marshall McCarthy. McCarthy had two carries in the game for 25 yards, while junior Seth Erickson was held to 31 yards on nine attempts.

York finished with 126 yards to 376 for the Cougars.

The Dukes will graduate 17 seniors off this year’s team.

There will be a wrap up of the Dukes’ season next week in the York News-Times.