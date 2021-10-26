Dukes go in the football playoffs through the front door

LEXINGTON – York head coach Glen Snodgrass said earlier in the week that he felt his Dukes had a decent shot of reaching the playoffs regardless of the outcome of Friday’s road trip to Lexington but that “we don’t want to rely on other teams winning to get in. We want to go down there, play well against Lexington and earn our way in.”
Consider it mission accomplished for the Dukes, who gave up a first-quarter touchdown but nothing more against the Minutemen. Meanwhile the York offense rode senior running back Marley Jensen to the tune of 82 rushing yards, 60 receiving yards and a touchdown en route to a 14-7 win.
The Minutemen took an early 7-0 lead, but York punched back with a scoring drive of its own, capped by a 13-yard touchdown run from Jensen on a third-and-3 to even the score with 3:16 left in the opening quarter.
From there, both offenses struggled to find a groove as the defense clamped down and refused to allow any more points.
The 7-7 draw dragged on well into the fourth quarter when the Dukes marched down the field in the waning moments and found the end zone on a short touchdown plunge with just under three minutes remaining.
Lexington took over on the ensuing kickoff and drove down the field, reaching the York 9-yard line before the Dukes stuffed the Minutemen on a fourth-and-1 with 30 seconds to go and secured the win.
A week after tossing four picks in the first half of a blowout loss at Seward, junior quarterback Ryan Seevers limited the mistakes against Lexington. Seevers did toss an interception, but he also completed 57.1 percent of his passes for 89 yards and scored the winning touchdown on the ground.
Jensen ran 15 times for 82 yards and the 13-yard score in the first quarter, but junior Dalton Snodgrass also ran the ball effectively against the Minutemen. Snodgrass racked up 62 yards on 11 touches and both he and Jensen were efficient. Snodgrass averaged 5.6 yards per carry while Jensen averaged 5.5.
Defensively, Jensen recorded 11 tackles after back-to-back 20-tackle outings against Northwest and Seward. He added a pair of sacks, as did Carter Culotta. Carter Stenger also notched a pair of interceptions for the York defense.
The Dukes finished the regular season with a 5-4 record and earned the No. 13 seed in the Class B playoffs. They will hit the road Friday to take on 4-seed Elkhorn. Opening kickoff is set for 4 p.m.