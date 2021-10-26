Dukes go in the football playoffs through the front door

LEXINGTON – York head coach Glen Snodgrass said earlier in the week that he felt his Dukes had a decent shot of reaching the playoffs regardless of the outcome of Friday’s road trip to Lexington but that “we don’t want to rely on other teams winning to get in. We want to go down there, play well against Lexington and earn our way in.”

Consider it mission accomplished for the Dukes, who gave up a first-quarter touchdown but nothing more against the Minutemen. Meanwhile the York offense rode senior running back Marley Jensen to the tune of 82 rushing yards, 60 receiving yards and a touchdown en route to a 14-7 win.

The Minutemen took an early 7-0 lead, but York punched back with a scoring drive of its own, capped by a 13-yard touchdown run from Jensen on a third-and-3 to even the score with 3:16 left in the opening quarter.

From there, both offenses struggled to find a groove as the defense clamped down and refused to allow any more points.

The 7-7 draw dragged on well into the fourth quarter when the Dukes marched down the field in the waning moments and found the end zone on a short touchdown plunge with just under three minutes remaining.