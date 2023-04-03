PLATTEVIEW – The weather conditions at the Platteview Invite on Friday were nearly as challenging as the meet itself.

Cold and wet conditions greeted the 14-team field as both the Waverly girls and boys came away as meet champions.

The Waverly girls scored 129 points and the York Dukes were runner-up over 70 points back with 55.

Third went to Omaha Skutt Catholic (53), fourth was Platteview with 49 and rounding out the top five with 42 was Omaha Roncalli.

On the boys side Waverly racked up 131 points with Wahoo second at 85.5, third was Omaha Skutt with 69, fourth was Mt. Michael Benedictine (50) and in fifth was Platteview with 49.5. The York boys scored just seven points for 12th place.

York was not at full strength due to other commitments for some of the athletes.

“We were a little short-handed as a team, had a few athletes missing because of state FFA. The weather was a big problem for many of the athletes but we battled through it,” commented York head coach Darrel Branz. “I told them that today was about competing against the person next to you; times didn't matter today, it was about mental toughness.”

The York girls came away with three individual champions as the Dukes ruled the hurdles with two of those three wins coming in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles.

Freshman Katlyn Krausnick won the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.32, while sophomore Lainey Portwine’s 51.46 in the 300 was the winning time.

In the 3200, Kassidy Stuckey won the race in 11:57.84.

Other top three performances were turned in by senior Kelly Erwin as she took second in the shot put with a throw of 36-4 and finishing up third in the pole vault with a height of 9-6 was sophomore Chloe Koch. In the same event, Madelyn Nielsen took sixth as she cleared 8-6.

Lauren Hills was fifth in the 100 and the girls 4x100 relay (Lauren Hills, Chloe Koch, Cynly Wilkinson and Lauryn Haggadone) took fifth and scored two points.

The boys seven points came from Hudson Holoch with fourth in the pole vault (11-6) and Jude Collingham was fifth in the shot put (44-1 ½).

York will travel to Waverly on Thursday for the Viking invite which is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Girls scoring - 1.Waverly 129; 2.York 55; 3.Omaha Skutt Catholic 53; 4.Platteview 49; 5.Omaha Roncalli 42; 6T.Plattsmouth 31; 6T.Pmaha Gross 31; 6T.South Souix City 31; 9.Douglas County West 23; 10.Forst Calhoun 21; 11T.Nebraska City 19; 11T.Wahoo 19; 13.Louisville 14; 14.Lincoln Christian 10.

Boys scoring - 1.Waverly 131; 2.Wahoo 85.5; 3.Omaha Skutt 69; 4.Mt. Michael Benedictine 50; 5.Platteview 49.5; 6.Plattsmouth 41; 7T.Douglas County West 26; 7T.Lincoln Christian 26; 9.Fort Calhoun 14; 10.South Sioux City 14; 11.Nebraska City 10; 12.York 7; 13.Omaha Roncalli 3; 14.Omaha Gross 2.