Dukes 24-0 run silences Boone Central 48-21 in dual action

YORK – The York Dukes hosted the Boone Central Cardinals and the Fillmore Central Panthers in dual action at YHS on Thursday night under the spotlight.

After York and BC split their opening two matches, York went on a 24-0 run and opened a 30-6 lead that the Cardinals never recovered from in the 48-21 final.

The Dukes also took on the Fillmore Central Panthers who came in rated as the No. 1 dual team in Class C, while FC also matched up against Cardinals.

Due to mechanical issues in Grand Island the York News-Times is currently operating with an earlier than usual deadline. Both FC and BC girls and boys and FC vs. York girls and boys can be found in Saturday’s sports edition.

York’s run over Boone Central started at 152 pounds when York sophomore Franklin Musungay took a 4-1 lead at the end of the first period and extended it to 6-2 through period two.

Musungay would go on to pin Boone Central’s Jordan Bailey in 4:24.

At 160 pounds, sophomore Brooks Loosvelt and the Cardinals Sam Grape hooked up in the best match of the dual. Grape led 3-2 after one period, but Loosvelt battled back and went up 5-3 through two periods.

Loosvelt would hold on for the 5-4 win as he kept Grape neutralized the final minute of the third period. The win boosted York’s lead to 15-6.

At 170 Dylan Bower also battled to the wire as he earned a penalty point with six seconds left in the match to go up 4-3 over Colten Ray and make it 18-6.

Both Seth Erickson at 182 and Keagyn Linden at 195 earned pins in 54 and 1:11 to make it 30-6.

The next three weights were open, two for the Cardinals and one for the Dukes as York extended their lead to 42-12.

York would get a win from Ty Erickson at 113, as he recorded the 7-2 decision over Gavin Mauch and at 126, Emmitt Dirks defeated Talan Stokes 9-3 to cap the Dukes scoring.

York will be in Ralston today for the Ralston Invite which gets underway at 4 p.m.