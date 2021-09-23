Duke homecoming pep rally lights the night sky

YORK – The evening was crowded, hot as blazes for those who stood too close. It was also LOUD Wednesday when this year’s YHS Homecoming Pep Rally and Bonfire played out on a parking lot at the school.

Students and fans gathered in appeared in increasing numbers as darkness deepened until the party started in earnest with introduction, one at a time, of this year’s fall teams and cheerleaders.

Homecoming candidates were introduced by couples in front of the burning ‘Y’, evoking a group groan when it was announced names of the kind and queen would remain a closely held secret until halftime of Friday’s football game against the rival Aurora Huskies.

The drumline represented the band well. The torch was ignited in unison by captains representing each team.