Duke golfers face loaded field at Beatrice

BEATRICE - One of the favorites in Class B, the Norris Titans, held off host Beatrice 334-337 to win the Beatrice Invite at the Beatrice Country Club.

Aurora was third with 340, fourth went to York with a score of 350 and rounding out the top five in a 14-team field was Seward with a 355.

The top 18-hole score of the day was turned in by Seward’s Ty Wehrs with a 76. Second went to Joey Holling of Northwest with a 77 and Aurora’s Ethan Shaw tied his teammate Caden Svoboda with an 81.

York’s top score belonged to Emmanuel Jensen with an 82. He finished in sixth place, while Andrew Sahling was the final medal winner at 15th and a round of 86.

Jensen’s 82 included an impressive 36 on the back nine.

“The 36 that Emmanuel shot on the back nine there is just stupid good,” said York head coach Dan Malleck. “He's really starting to learn that he can play this game at a high level."

Rounding out Duke scoring was Marley Jensen with an 89 and Ryan Seevers with a 93. Elijah Jensen, York’s fifth golfer, he finished with a score of 97.

Malleck said the Dukes’ slow start had a lot to do with their fourth place finish.