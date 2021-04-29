Duke golf visits Scotus Invite Wednesday

COLUMBUS - Last Friday the Dukes hit the road to Heritage Hills in McCook, Monday they traveled to the southeastern part of the state for the Beatrice Invite and Wednesday they headed north to Columbus.
York head coach Dan Malleck said the stretch took the Dukes far and wide.
“It was a pretty brutal travel stretch with three tournaments in five days in pretty much every corner of the state,” said Malleck. “I think the guys are ready to hunker down and get busy improving on the areas that need work heading into the final stretch of the season."
A total of 15 teams teed it up at Elks Country Club on Wednesday at the Scotus Invite and York kept up its string of top-five finishes intact with third place.
The Elks Country Club will also be the host of the Central Conference Tournament on Friday, May 7 as well as the host for the Class B State Tournament the final week of May.
The host Columbus Scotus Shamrocks won the meet with 335 strokes, second went to Bishop Neumann with 340 and York’s 348 earned third.
Rounding out the top five teams was Aquinas with a stroke total of 358. Fifth place went to Archbishop Bergan with a score of 369.
The top score for the Dukes was an 84 by Elijah Jensen. He shot 43 on the front nine and followed that with a 41 on the back.
Three players all fired 88 as Ryan Seevers went 42-46; Emmanuel Jensen had a pair of 44s and Andrew Sahling put up 43 on the front nine and 41 on the back.
The Dukes’ fifth player was Marley Jensen who went 42-51 and finished with a 93.
The overall top scores of the day were turned in by Jake Hagerbaumer of Logan View with a 76; Kurt Schneider of Logan View had an 18-hole score of 79, while both Patrick Kenney of Neumann and Nolan Fleming of Scotus fired 80.
Rounding out the top five individual scores was Tyler Jakub of Aquinas with an 81.
Elijah Jensen was the only York golfer to finish in the top 10 of the individual scores.
York will travel to the Crete Invite on Friday and then head to Lincoln on Tuesday, May 4 for the Lincoln Southwest Invite at Wilderness Ridge.
"We're still in the learning process when it comes to keeping a score in the low-mid 80s when you don't have your best stuff,” commented Malleck. “Elijah had a nice bounce-back day with his Top 10 finish.”