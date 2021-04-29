Duke golf visits Scotus Invite Wednesday

COLUMBUS - Last Friday the Dukes hit the road to Heritage Hills in McCook, Monday they traveled to the southeastern part of the state for the Beatrice Invite and Wednesday they headed north to Columbus.

York head coach Dan Malleck said the stretch took the Dukes far and wide.

“It was a pretty brutal travel stretch with three tournaments in five days in pretty much every corner of the state,” said Malleck. “I think the guys are ready to hunker down and get busy improving on the areas that need work heading into the final stretch of the season."

A total of 15 teams teed it up at Elks Country Club on Wednesday at the Scotus Invite and York kept up its string of top-five finishes intact with third place.

The Elks Country Club will also be the host of the Central Conference Tournament on Friday, May 7 as well as the host for the Class B State Tournament the final week of May.

The host Columbus Scotus Shamrocks won the meet with 335 strokes, second went to Bishop Neumann with 340 and York’s 348 earned third.

Rounding out the top five teams was Aquinas with a stroke total of 358. Fifth place went to Archbishop Bergan with a score of 369.