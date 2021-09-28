Duke girls run to lofty sixth at UNK Cross Country Invite

KEARNEY – The 2021 Nebraska State Cross Country Championships are scheduled to be held at the Kearney Club on Friday, October 22.

On Monday, a large field of runners got to experience the championship course at the UNK Invite in a late September heat wave that played a huge role on the outcome of the races.

“The hot weather definitely played a major role in the races and people's strategies. Many of those who went out too hard suffered later in the race and overall times were about 30 seconds slower than usual for almost everyone in the meet today,” commented York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “This is the biggest meet in the state for Class B this season. Most teams in Class B competed today.”

Class B

Each meet York girls cross country has shown improvement and after the sixth place finish Monday, Rasmussen is seeing the team jell at just the right time of the season.

Norris, Bennington and Blair captured the top three spots in the team race, with Elkhorn North and Omaha Duchesne rounding out the top five. York was sixth, one point better than Seward who took seventh.