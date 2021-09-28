Duke girls run to lofty sixth at UNK Cross Country Invite

KEARNEY – The 2021 Nebraska State Cross Country Championships are scheduled to be held at the Kearney Club on Friday, October 22.
On Monday, a large field of runners got to experience the championship course at the UNK Invite in a late September heat wave that played a huge role on the outcome of the races.
“The hot weather definitely played a major role in the races and people's strategies. Many of those who went out too hard suffered later in the race and overall times were about 30 seconds slower than usual for almost everyone in the meet today,” commented York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “This is the biggest meet in the state for Class B this season. Most teams in Class B competed today.”
Class B
Each meet York girls cross country has shown improvement and after the sixth place finish Monday, Rasmussen is seeing the team jell at just the right time of the season.
Norris, Bennington and Blair captured the top three spots in the team race, with Elkhorn North and Omaha Duchesne rounding out the top five. York was sixth, one point better than Seward who took seventh.
“I think our girls’ team surprised a lot today. We entered the meet unranked and finished sixth, proving that we have the potential to be one of the best teams in the state,” Rasmussen said. “Despite finishing well as a team, I thought we actually ran better last Tuesday, when we finished third at Crete. The two teams that beat us at Crete (Norris and Bennington) finished first and second today by a wide margin.”
Sophomore Kassidy Stuckey led the charge for the Dukes as she crossed the finish line just under six seconds off the pace of McCook’s Samantha Rodewald who won the race. Rodewald was clocked at 20:03.47 and Stuckey stopped the clock at 20:09.66.
Taking third place was Norris freshman Kendall Zavala who Stuckey had finished behind at both the Waverly and Crete invites last week.
Taking 47th overall was sophomore Emory Conrad who was clocked at 22:58.24. Freshman Lainey Portwine finished in the top 50 with a clocking of 23:02.98, senior Chloe Holmes took 58th with a time stopping run of 23:21.46 and in 63rd was senior Zoe Kreifels with a time of 23:29.95.
“Our depth really benefitted us today on the girls’ side. Our two through five girls packed up and moved up throughout the race. Emory Conrad, Lainey Portwine, Chloe Holmes, and Zoe Kreifels all had solid races,” Rasmussen added. “We have a chance to make great improvements as a team as that pack continues to work together and move up higher in the meets.”
York will host their invite on Thursday at York Country Club.
Class D
Having competed at the Rim Rock Classic in Lawrence, Kan. over the weekend, McCool Junction had just one runner for the girls Monday.
Only sophomore Allanah Rutten represented the defending Class D champions. She finished in 157th place with a time of 34:51.47.
The Broncos had two runners compete as junior Madison Brandenburgh took 16th place with a time of 22:55.63 and freshman Josie Turnbull was 41st with a clocking of 25:02.12.
The meet champion was Hannah Swanson of Nebraska Christian with Mullen’s Callie Coble and Payton Paxton second and third.
Fullerton, St. Patrick’s and North Central took the top three team spots.
Centennial will be in action at the Raymond Central Invite at Branched Oak Lake on Thursday, while the Mustangs will get some rest before they host their invite on Thursday, October 7 at Camp Kateri.