Duke girls make Crete Cardinals their first soccer victim

YORK – The York Dukes and Crete Cardinals entered their Central Conference tournament opener with a combined 0-14 record and six total goals scored. In fact, Crete scored a pair of goals in a 3-2 shootout loss at Nebraska City in the season opener and hadn’t scored since entering Monday.

York, meanwhile, struggled for much of its first six games before playing Hastings even over the final 60 minutes of a 3-0 loss on April 5. Whatever spark the Dukes may have found down the stretch against the Tigers carried over to the start of the conference tournament, as the hosts controlled the game from the first minute Monday evening.

Junior Rylyn Cast finally put the Dukes on the board with just under five minutes to play until halftime, freshman Lauryn Mattox added an insurance goal on a wild sequence early in the second half and York notched its first win of the season in a 2-0 shutout to advance to the conference semifinals against Northwest on Tuesday afternoon.

“When you get your first win, it’s going to go pretty well. We had a lot of new things,” York head coach Rich Saxer said after the game. “We had a lot of scoring opportunities that we weren’t used to having, so it took us a while to get our patience in the offensive third to where we’re getting a lot of decent shots on goal. We’re still working through that, it’s going to be a work in progress but we got a lot of practice at it today, so hopefully we’ll have more coming up.”

Both sided played predominantly on the visitors’ side of the field during the first half, with York’s offense pelting Crete goalkeeper Alexa Ramirez early and often. The Dukes unofficially outshot the Cardinals 12-4 over the opening 40 minutes, yet as the half wore on the game remained scoreless.

Just past the game’s 35-minute mark, however, Mattox controlled the ball near midfield and launched a pass downfield to a wide-open Cast, who fired a shot past Ramirez and into the back of the net.

The breakaway goal was only the Dukes’ fifth of the season, but it put the hosts on top with 4:44 to play until halftime. York maintained its advantage over the final four minutes of the half and took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Entering the game’s final 40 minutes, York came out on the attack in search of an insurance goal. It didn’t take the Dukes long to extend their lead, with the goal coming at the end of a wild sequence.

Mattox fired a shot, the ball ricocheting off a Crete defender and back toward the net. Ramirez bent down to pick the ball up but hesitated, allowing it to roll past her into the net and double the York lead.

“We hit it, their defender hit it and their keeper thought she couldn’t pick it up because if they play it back to her she can’t pick it up,” Saxer explained postgame. “It’s a penalty, so then she (hesitates) and it goes in.”

The end result was a goal for Mattox and a 2-0 advantage for the Dukes with 32:21 to play. Given Crete’s offensive struggles, that cushion proved to be more than enough. The Cardinals unofficially got off just nine shots in the game, four of which York goalkeeper Sam McDaniel saved to preserve the shutout.

York nearly added a third goal with about 30 minutes to play, but Cast’s shot doinked off the post. Junior Josie Loosvelt blew one by the keeper into the back of the net with 16:29 left, but the goal was waved off thanks to an offside call.

In the end, the Dukes mustered just two goals to show for its 21 shots, but York’s defense clamped down on Crete to preserve the shutout and the season’s first win. After the game, Saxer said he thought the team’s biggest growth this season has come on the defensive side of the ball.

“I think we’re marking up way better than we were early on in the year, so our defensive mindset is getting better,” he said. “We’ll be tested tomorrow because Northwest moves more than any team we play, but we’ve had one shot against them and get another shot against them tomorrow so hopefully we play better.”

In the teams’ first meeting, Northwest dominated in all aspects and cruised to a 5-1 win. The Vikings’ movement caused a lot of issues for the Dukes defensively in the opening matchup, but Saxer hoped the prior experience will pay dividends in the rematch.

“We weren’t used to movement like they had,” he said. “They were interchanging forwards and mids and we weren’t used to that, so it was a shock to us and we tried to adjust to it. We didn’t handle it well, so hopefully we’ll handle it a lot better tomorrow.”