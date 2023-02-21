YORK – Beating the same team twice in one season is hard enough, but doing it three times is even more challenging. During the first half of the Class B-6 subdistrict final, it appeared as if the York girls would learn that lesson the hard way.

Facing Seward for the third time in roughly a month and despite picking up wins in the teams’ first two matchups, the Dukes went 0 of 8 from the floor and made just 2 of 15 shots in the first half.

Yet thanks to a 5 of 6 performance at the line over the first 16 minutes – including a perfect 4 for 4 from senior Josie Loosvelt – the Dukes were well within striking distance at the intermission as Seward led by just two at 11-9.

Coming out of the locker room, York used a 10-8 run in the third quarter to knot the game at 19 entering the final eight minutes, where the Dukes outscored the Bluejays 15-12 to take home the subdistrict title.

“I’m real proud of how the girls stayed level-headed. It would have been easy getting down 9-nothing to panic a little bit, but these guys are a good team, they’re great players and they didn’t panic,” Dukes head coach Matt Kern said after the game. “We had girls step up and make plays when we needed to, and when you stay the course and keep focusing on the next possession, good things usually happen.”

If one came into Tuesday’s matchup expecting an offensive shootout, they were looking in the wrong place. Both of the teams’ two previous matches were tight, low-scoring affairs, and the rubber match stuck to the same script.

Seward built an early 9-0 lead as the Bluejays started the game 3 of 4 from beyond the arc, but Loosvelt knocked down four free throws in the final 70 seconds of the opening stanza to keep the game from getting out of hand early and keep the deficit at just five points entering the second quarter.

“I loved how aggressive and assertive Josie was tonight,” Kern said. “It is great to have a senior presence like that who’s going to attack the rim and make big plays for us. We needed someone to and she did. She had a couple layups and hit some big free throws tonight. We’re blessed to have great guard play, and those girls attack really hard.”

York still trailed 11-7 in the final two minutes of the first half but got a bucket from Rylyn Cast with 1:20 to go until halftime to make it a two-point ballgame at the intermission. Seward struck first after halftime on a pair of Haylie Sloup free throws, but York quickly answered back.

Loosvelt rolled in a layup and then split a pair of free throws on the Dukes’ next trip down the floor, but Lainey Portwine crashed the offensive glass and dished out to Chloe Koch, who stepped up and buried the hosts’ first trey of the ballgame as York took its first lead at 15-13 with 5:38 remaining in the third.

After a pair of foul shots from Seward’s Kelsey Miller knotted the game at 15-all, Koch and Kynli Combs knocked down back-to-back buckets to put the Dukes ahead 19-15 and prompt a Seward timeout with 2:26 remaining in the third stanza.

Coming out of the break, the Bluejays’ Keira Lliteras canned a 3-pointer to spark a 4-0 run to end the frame and send the contest to the final eight minutes deadlocked at 19.

Koch opened the fourth quarter by rolling in a layup through contact and converting the and-one, but Miller responded with two free throws on the other end. Leading by one point, York needed a play.

They got it from an unlikely source in sophomore Cynley Wilkinson, who came in off the bench with Cast and Combs in foul trouble and banked in a 3-ball from the top of the key to put the Dukes on top 25-21 with 5:40 remaining.

“Part of why this team is special is the depth, and when you have girls who understand their role it’s huge,” Kern said after the game. “It’s not easy sometimes to come off the bench; you have to prepare differently, you have to focus differently in practice, and someone like Wilkinson comes in tonight and confidently defended the Miller girl and then comes in and hits a big shot. Those are things that don’t go unnoticed, and we know she’s a hard worker just like everyone else on this team putting her time in to prepare for a big moment like that.”

Both sides cooled off over the next two minutes before Kiersten Portwine drilled a bucket to spark a 6-0 run capped off by a pair of free throws from Lainey Portwine to put York on top 31-23 with 1:58 to play.

However, the Dukes were unable to slam the door shut as they missed seven of eight free throws down the stretch and allowed Seward to climb to within one point on a pair of Karlee Baack foul shots with eight seconds left in regulation.

York inbounded the ball to Kiersten Portwine, who buried two free throws to make it a three-point ballgame. Needing a three to tie, Seward passed the ball into the post and didn’t get a shot off as the Dukes held on 34-31.

“Seward’s a really good team and we have to respect them,” Koch said after the game. “We knew that coming in, the third time playing them was going to be hard and we had a tough first quarter and overcame that. I think it was a good team win.”

York shot 7 of 20 from the floor in the second half but still went just 25.7% (9 of 35) for the game as the Dukes defeated Seward in a defensive slugfest for the third time this season. Despite the rough final minute at the foul line, the hosts connected on 14 of 24 chances from the charity stripe for the game.

Koch paced the Dukes offensively as the sophomore tied for the game high with 10 points, while Loosvelt added seven.

“Everyone has a role on the team, and if I have an off night someone else will step up,” Koch said. “It’s just a matter of who’s on that night, and we work really well as a team that way.”

Kiersten Portwine finished with six points, Wilkinson netted three and Combs, Mia Burke and Lainey Portwine rounded out the offense with two apiece.

Miller led Seward with 10 points as the Bluejays finished 8 of 36 (22.2%) from the floor. After making three of their first four shots from downtown, Seward went 1 of 15 from three the rest of the way. They also hit on 11 of 16 free throws.

York lost the turnover battle 15-12, but they made up for it by crashing the glass to the tune of a 32-18 rebounding edge.

The outcome changed very little for either side – York was all but locked into a top-8 seed and the right to host a district final, while Seward sat 11th in NSAA points and was also a near-lock to play in a district final Saturday.

However, the Dukes still picked up a subdistrict crown and earned bragging rights over their Central Conference rival by completing a three-game season sweep of the Bluejays. York moved to 19-3 on the year with the loss and will likely host one of Alliance, South Sioux City and Blair, according to Kern.

“It’s hard to beat good teams, and to beat a well-coached Seward team three times in one season, that’s pretty special,” the Dukes’ head coach said after the game. “It doesn’t happen often, but it’s a credit to these kids and their confidence down the stretch, their ability to finish and compete. They’re competitors, and they’re going to go to the buzzer no matter what.”