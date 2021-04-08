Duke boys golf on soggy Pioneers in Lincoln

LINCOLN – Pioneers Golf Course in Lincoln doesn’t need any help being a tough stretch of real estate to get around on.

Thursday Mother Nature added cold, rain and wind to the already tough layout as 13 teams gathered for the Norris Invite.

The Norris Titans had all four of their golfers score in the 70s. They won the invite by 15 strokes over both Omaha Skutt and Wahoo Neumann who came in with scores of 324, while York was fourth with 335 and Lincoln Lutheran rounded out the top five with a 344.

Despite the miserable conditions, York head coach Dan Malleck was surprised at how well his players, and really the whole field, handled the adversity.

"It was one of those cold, rainy, windy nasty days where your body and your equipment are cold and soaked,” said Malleck. “Pioneers is not an easy course and I was very impressed with how not only our guys competed, but how the entire field competed.”

The top score was turned in by Bishop Neumann’s Patrick Kenney with a 72, while the Norris combination of Logan Thurber and Brock Rowley each fired 76 to lead the Titans to victory.

York’s top scores came from sophomore Ryan Seevers with a 40 on the front and back nine for an 80, while senior Andrew Sahling fired an 81.