Duke boys golf on soggy Pioneers in Lincoln

LINCOLN – Pioneers Golf Course in Lincoln doesn’t need any help being a tough stretch of real estate to get around on.
Thursday Mother Nature added cold, rain and wind to the already tough layout as 13 teams gathered for the Norris Invite.
The Norris Titans had all four of their golfers score in the 70s. They won the invite by 15 strokes over both Omaha Skutt and Wahoo Neumann who came in with scores of 324, while York was fourth with 335 and Lincoln Lutheran rounded out the top five with a 344.
Despite the miserable conditions, York head coach Dan Malleck was surprised at how well his players, and really the whole field, handled the adversity.
"It was one of those cold, rainy, windy nasty days where your body and your equipment are cold and soaked,” said Malleck. “Pioneers is not an easy course and I was very impressed with how not only our guys competed, but how the entire field competed.”
The top score was turned in by Bishop Neumann’s Patrick Kenney with a 72, while the Norris combination of Logan Thurber and Brock Rowley each fired 76 to lead the Titans to victory.
York’s top scores came from sophomore Ryan Seevers with a 40 on the front and back nine for an 80, while senior Andrew Sahling fired an 81.
Duke scoring was rounded out by Emmanuel Jensen with 83 and Elijah Jensen with a round of 91.
“Ryan, Andrew and Emmanuel had gritty performances despite feeling that they gave away several shots each,” Malleck stated. “Our post-round stats showed us that we are really deficient in the short game right now but the good news is that we have guys with talent and time to improve so I think that we can make great strides by May.”
Despite the tough conditions a total of 10 golfers finished with scores in the 70s.
York is scheduled to head west today where thee Dukes will compete in the Kearney Invite at Meadowlark Hills.
“Norris and Skutt are probably the top two teams in the state so we are going to improve. (We) have to if we want to compete with them for the title,” Malleck said
Team scoring-1.Norris 309; 2T.Omaha Skutt 324; 2T.Bishop Neumann 324; 4.York 335; 5.Lincoln Lutheran 344; 6.Scotus 349; 7.Seward 350; 8.Norris JV 361; 9.Nebraska City 364; 10.Lakeview 377; 11.Lincoln Christian 395; 12.Auburn 408; 13.Crete 428.