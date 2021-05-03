Duke boys, girls compete in T&F at Holdrege

HOLDREGE - One of the better weather days of the year greeted the field at the Holdrege Invite on Friday as seven schools competed at the Duster Invite.

Northwest swept the team title with the girls rolling up 163.5 points to second place North Platte with 116.

The Viking boys racked up an impressive 171 points with North Platte in second at 141.5.

York was fifth in both the girls and the boys with 98 on the girls side, just a point back of fourth place Holdrege. The Duke boys finished in a fifth place tie with the Dusters at 52 points.

The York girls won five events on the day with junior Brynn Hirschfeld a double winner in both the 800 and the 1600. Hirschfeld, who leads the News-Times area in both events, was clocked at 2:19.43 in the 800 and 5:29.04 in the 1600.

In the 3200, Maddie Portwine took the top spot as she was clocked at 11:50.19. That is her top time in the event this year and leads the all-area charts.

In the field events, York picked up wins in the pole vault with Melanie Driewer clearing 10-6 and in the discus, Jami Hoblyn’s throw of 115-0 was better than anyone else’s in the event. Kelley Erwin, Hoblyn and Addison Cotton all medaled in the shot.