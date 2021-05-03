Duke boys, girls compete in T&F at Holdrege

HOLDREGE - One of the better weather days of the year greeted the field at the Holdrege Invite on Friday as seven schools competed at the Duster Invite.
Northwest swept the team title with the girls rolling up 163.5 points to second place North Platte with 116.
The Viking boys racked up an impressive 171 points with North Platte in second at 141.5.
York was fifth in both the girls and the boys with 98 on the girls side, just a point back of fourth place Holdrege. The Duke boys finished in a fifth place tie with the Dusters at 52 points.
The York girls won five events on the day with junior Brynn Hirschfeld a double winner in both the 800 and the 1600. Hirschfeld, who leads the News-Times area in both events, was clocked at 2:19.43 in the 800 and 5:29.04 in the 1600.
In the 3200, Maddie Portwine took the top spot as she was clocked at 11:50.19. That is her top time in the event this year and leads the all-area charts.
In the field events, York picked up wins in the pole vault with Melanie Driewer clearing 10-6 and in the discus, Jami Hoblyn’s throw of 115-0 was better than anyone else’s in the event. Kelley Erwin, Hoblyn and Addison Cotton all medaled in the shot.
On the boys side, York did not have an event winner as the best finishes of the day went to sophomore Colin Pinneo with a third place in the 1600 (4:49.34) and Xavier Jilg in the triple jump with a distance of 39-11 ¾.
Gabe Zarraga was fourth in the 3200 (10:49.02) and Jackson Schmid was fourth in the 300 hurdles (45.31).
“What a great day for the track meet. Holdrege always hosts a great meet. Both the boys and girls teams had several personal bests. Most notably was Brynn (Hirschfeld) winning the 800 meters in 2:19 and they had a special presentation for the winners in the 800 by long time AD Scott Schonemen who is stepping down after this school year,” said York head coach Darrel Branz. “It was great to have a York athlete up there for the presentation.
“The athletes competing in the throwing events, both shot and discus, did great things. All three girls shot putters medaled and Jami Hoblyn won the discus on her last throw, Jami has been getting more consistent week after week and is set to peak at the right time of the year,” Branz said. “Hudson Holoch had a one-foot PR in the pole vault, making 11-0. It was great to see the boys and girls team score in a variety of events, I believe the girls scored in every event that we had a competitor in, which is awesome to see the kids competing that hard.”
York and the rest of the Central Conference teams will convene in Aurora on Thursday, May 8 for the Central Conference Championships starting at 10 a.m.
Girls Team Scoring-1.Northwest 163.5; 2.North Platte 116; 3.Lexington 103.5; 4.Holdrege 99; 5.York 98; 6.Hastings 63; 7.Kearney 7