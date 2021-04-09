Duke boys compete in track at Waverly

WAVERLY – Colin Pinneo’s impressive run to second in the two-mile and Jude Collingham’s third in the shot posted the Duke boys to a three-way tie for sixth in Friday’s Waverly Invitational.
Pinneo ran the 3200 from the front the first half of the race, but Hastings Tiger Jaydon Welsh lurked in the shadow of the Duke’s right shoulder every step of the way. Welsh finally made the move everyone could see coming and won in 10:03.47. Pinneo’s rock-solid 10:14.51 gave him second by more than 20 seconds ahead of third.
James Bonde (10:47.15) and Gabe Zarraga (10:59.08) earned medal points for fifth and sixth.
Pinneo turned in a lofty finish of fourth in the 1600, too, where he stopped time in 4:47-flat.
Collingham and his teammates were all high-fives when his name was announced for the finals where the big Duke more than held his own. Collingham helped himself to third behind a best heave of 43-5 ½.
It was fourth in the triple jump for Duke leaper Kirby Linhart. His best measure stretched the tape 40-8 ½.
A brace of Dukes in the long jump began with Jonathan Newman sixth at 19-10 ½. Xavier Jilg went 19-1 ½, just short of a medal in 10th.
Duke hurdler Jackson Schmid raced over fences to 10th in the 110 highs (17.95) and 12th in the 300 intermediates (45.46).
“The boys are continuing to improve,” said Duke coach Darrel Branz. “Several boys had personal and season bests. However few did well enough to medal today. Jude Collingham was a nice surprise to medal in the shot put. He came into the day just outside of making the projected finals. I applaud his effort and commitment he has made to get better.
“Waverly runs a great meet, the competition is tough but good for our athletes to see. I think our team came away seeing where they are at in their events, added Branz. “I think they can see that improvements can still be made and keep putting in the time to get better every day.”
Tuesday the Duke schedule has them in a quadrangular that includes Fillmore Central at Central City.
Team scored: 1. Hastings (93), 2. Waverly (87), 3. Bennington (81), 4. Norris (67), 5. Seward (57), 6. York (34), 6. Auburn (34), 6. Lincoln Christian (34), 9. Wahoo (33), 10. Crete (30), 10. Elkhorn North (30), 12. Ralston (26), 13. Beatrice (15).