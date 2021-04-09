Duke boys compete in track at Waverly

WAVERLY – Colin Pinneo’s impressive run to second in the two-mile and Jude Collingham’s third in the shot posted the Duke boys to a three-way tie for sixth in Friday’s Waverly Invitational.

Pinneo ran the 3200 from the front the first half of the race, but Hastings Tiger Jaydon Welsh lurked in the shadow of the Duke’s right shoulder every step of the way. Welsh finally made the move everyone could see coming and won in 10:03.47. Pinneo’s rock-solid 10:14.51 gave him second by more than 20 seconds ahead of third.

James Bonde (10:47.15) and Gabe Zarraga (10:59.08) earned medal points for fifth and sixth.

Pinneo turned in a lofty finish of fourth in the 1600, too, where he stopped time in 4:47-flat.

Collingham and his teammates were all high-fives when his name was announced for the finals where the big Duke more than held his own. Collingham helped himself to third behind a best heave of 43-5 ½.

It was fourth in the triple jump for Duke leaper Kirby Linhart. His best measure stretched the tape 40-8 ½.

A brace of Dukes in the long jump began with Jonathan Newman sixth at 19-10 ½. Xavier Jilg went 19-1 ½, just short of a medal in 10th.