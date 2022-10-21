Died November 2, 2021

Dr. Kurt W. Lesh passed away November 2, 2021 from complication of acute myeloid leukemia, at the age of 67 in Colorado Springs, Colo. with his wife of 45 years, Rosa Mery, and two children, Kevin and Jennifer, by his side. He was born in Omaha to Richard D. and Marilyn (White) Lesh.

During his senior year at Wayne High School in Nebraska, Kurt met the love of his life, Rosa Mery Castillo, an exchange student from Venezuela. Kurt and Rosa Mery were married on July 3, 1976. He attended the University of Nebraska where he became a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and went on to earn his medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in 1979. He completed a family practice residency at UNMC and then moved to York to begin private practice in 1982 at York Medical Clinic. He often spoke fondly of how wonderful it was to practice medicine in a small town. Both of his children were born at York General Hospital, a hospital he enjoyed practicing at as a young physician. In York, Kurt made life-long friendships and he, with his family, would return often to Nebraska to visit friends, hunt, and attend Husker football games. His five granddaughters are being raised as proud Husker fans much to his delight. In August of 1993 he, with his family, relocated to Colorado Springs to found Colorado Springs Family Practice.

Dr. Lesh was highly respected by his patients and peers as a family physician in both York and Colorado Springs, practicing for over 42 years. He earned a reputation as a caring doctor that believed in a partnership with his patients based on mutual trust and respect. After many years in private practice with Colorado Springs Family Practice, he and his practice partner were sought out by MDVIP to open a new practice. He retired in October of 2021.

Kurt was eclectic in his interests and passions. He enjoyed travelling, all types of cuisine, cars, fly rods and firearms. He visited all 50 states as well as countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and North and South America. Kurt was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed skiing, gardening, fly fishing with bamboo fly rods, hunting big and small game and spending time with his three Brittanys, Britt, Chuck and Jack. He enjoyed attending Safari Club International conventions, which led to him and his family going on safaris in Africa. Kurt was very active with the Lander, Wyo. One Shot Antelope Hunt and the Nebraska One Box Pheasant Hunt in Broken Bow. He was a member of The Brotherhood of St. Hubertus, knighted at St. Anne Catholic Church in Houston, Texas in March 2013.

While his list of passions was long, nothing was more important to him than being a husband, father and grandfather. He never wanted to miss anything for his family, and he never did. Kurt was an interesting mix of frugality, generosity and, at times, extravagance. He was a Mercedes-Benz enthusiast, took his steak very rare, enjoyed Spanish red wines, bourbon and a gin and tonic with two limes.

He is survived by his wife, Rosa Mery; son, Kevin (Caitlyn) and granddaughters, Vera, Nora and Stella; daughter, Jennifer (Jason) and granddaughters Blair and Charlotte; mother, Marilyn; three sisters and a brother and many nieces, nephews and their children.

He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Lesh; Rosa Mery’s parents, Francisco Castillo and Carmen Hernandez and Rosa Mery’s host parents, Max and Margaret Lundstrom.

In Kurt’s memory, please do not drive in the left lane if you are not passing and please use your turn signal. Donations can be made in his honor to the Water for Wildlife Foundation www.waterforwildlife.org. If you would like to visit the memorial webpage for Kurt, please visit bit.ly/drkurtlesh.