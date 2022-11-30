Donation made to Books for Babies program

YORK – This past week, GFWC-York Jr. Women’s Club Treasurer Rebecca Hasty presented Irene Duncan, past president of the Friends of the Library, with a monetary donation to support the Books for Babies program.

When Kilgore Memorial Library wanted to promote the “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” challenge, a nationwide approach to establishing strong early literacy skills, library staff requested financial support and the Friends of the Library enthusiastically agreed. The Books for Babies packets, containing a Little Golden Book, information on the library's programs, along with activities and other resources, are presented to new moms.York General Hospital and Henderson Health Care have been very supportive partners of this program.

Kilgore Memorial Library supporters said they believe, "A great way to start teaching your child is to read to your baby every day. Begin by reading a little every day and your child will learn to enjoy this special time with you as they grow."

The library has many special programs to offer children of all ages. Youth and adults are always welcome to volunteer for a special program such as this one, or for other programs, as well as becoming a member of the Friends of the Library.

If someone is interested or would like more information about GFWC-York Jr. Women's Club, they may contact Rhonda Harris or Rebecca Hasty at 402-646-9202.