Doane University awards 121 degrees at Dec. 17 commencement ceremony

CRETE — More than 100 students crossed the stage at Doane University’s winter commencement ceremony, held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 inside Fuhrer Fieldhouse on the university’s Crete campus. The winter ceremony includes both December and August graduates. Dr. Roger Hughes, Doane president, handed 121 degrees to students who attended, to the cheers and celebration of their family and peers.

DeMoine Adams, CEO of the TeamMates Mentoring Program and former Husker football player, gave the commencement address, titled “Ready, Set, Future.” Adams is a first-generation student, and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska. He is currently pursuing his doctorate at the University of Nebraska, alongside leading TeamMates and inspiring others as a motivational speaker.

The ceremony also invited and recognized the Belmont 8 students — Eveline Ungery, Alejandra Moreno, Mohamed Sabiel, Jevon Payne, Kenadee Broussard, Alex Morris, Leriya’h Clay and Payton Craine — and their families.

The eight Belmont Elementary students, now in middle school, starred in the Emmy-nominated documentary “We Will Not Be Silent,” which followed their preparation for the 2021 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Rally and March. Doane created the Belmont 8 Scholarship Program to guide them and other high-achieving students early in their academic careers through workshops, a leadership academy and coaching during their middle and high school education, toward a college education at Doane on a full-tuition scholarship.

In total, 149 students graduated in December, with 75 graduating from Doane’s College of Education, 34 graduating from the College of Business and 40 graduating from the College of Arts & Sciences.

There were also 78 graduates in August, with 5 graduating from the College of Education, 13 from the College of Business and 12 from the College of Arts & Sciences.

Graduates from the York area included: Melanie Clark of McCool Jct., Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction; Sadie M. Jons of Geneva, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction; Kelsey M. Yates of Geneva, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction; Kelvin Joseph Mitchell of Friend, Bachelor of Science Mathematics and Computer Science.