LINCOLN - The competitive team from Discover Gymnastics started their season last weekend in Lincoln at the Chalk it Up Invite.

“It was a good outing for the team as they worked on figuring out and finding their way through a new season with new routines,” commented coach Cyndi Atchinson.

The team travels to Ord on February 25th.

Results are as follows:

LEVEL 1

Tori Kaliff (5) won the vault, and floor events while placing second on the bars and in the all-around.

Adley Herman (7) brought home the gold on the vault, bars and in the all-around. She was second beam and floor.

Seylah Kramer (7) won the beam event along with second on the floor and third in the all-around.

Kristine Noel (7) placed first on the beam while bring home third on vault, floor and all-around.

Allieya Kramer (10) brought home second place on the floor with third place finishes on the bars, beam and all-around.

Brintley Herman (9) won the vault with a second place finish on the bars and all-around.

LEVEL 2

Riley Kaliff (8) brought home third place on the bars, and the beam events. Beth Ahrens (8) placed second on the bars with a fourth place finish on the beam, floor and all-around.

Odelia Pieper (9) placed third on the vault and bars events.

Taylor Schmidt (9) won the beam event while placing second on the floor and all-around.

Sophia Trejo (9) brought home the gold on the vault, bars and beam events which placed her first in the all-around.

Carzyn Londene (10) placed second on the vault event with a fourth place finish in the all-around.

Emma Richardson (11) placed fifth on the bars and floor and also in the all-around.

Leah Ahrens (11) got second on the beam with a third place finish on the bars, and a fourth in the all-around.

Amariya Ocampo (11) won the vault, beam and the floor event which placed her first in the all-around.

Cora Becker (13) also won the vault, beam and floor event s to place first in the all-around.

LEVEL 3

Keila Kohout (10) brought home second place on the vault, bars, floor and in the all-around. She was third on the beam.

Aubrey Domerier (11) won the vault event with a fourth place in the all-around.

Arianna Chrisman (11) placed 4th on the vault and bars.

LEVEL 4

Bria Kaliff (10) brought home third place on the vault and the beam.

Sloan Steckmen (10) placed second on the bars, beam and floor event and took third in the all-around.

Addy Brandl (12) won the bars, third in the balance beam and second in the all-around.

Kinsley Tilton (12) took second on the beam and the all-around while placing third on the vault, bars and the beam.

Megan Michels (13) took second on the floor and she finished fifth in the all-around.

Intermediate Optionals

Marta Renner was second on the vault and she took third place in the bars, beam and the all-around.

Maddie Jensen (14) took third on the vault and fourth place on the bars and the beam.

Kinsley Harcrow (17) won the beam and floor events, with second on the vault, bars and the all-around.

Eloise Casper was third on the vault and fourth place in the all-around.

Advanced Optionals

Angelina Schademann (16) placed second on the bars, third place on the floor and fourth in the all-around.

Tina Hallisey (18) won the vault, was second in the floor event and third in the all-around.

Boys Level 4

Roy Aguilera (9) finished third on the vault, mushroom, bars, floor and the all-around.

Brooks Kresser (10) was second on the vault, bars, mushroom floor event and the all-around.