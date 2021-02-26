Destination: Lincoln

UTICA — The last time the Centennial Broncos girls basketball program made the state tournament was 1999. That means its current roster wasn’t yet born. And its head coach, Jake Polk, was a kindergartner and growing up in Clarkson, Neb.
So when the clock hit zeros and the buzzer rang in the C2-8 district final in Utica on Friday night, the Broncos’ players and coaching staff exchanged hugs and screamed at the top of their lungs following a dramatic 49-46 overtime win against Sutton, their third victory over the Fillies this season.
Centennial went into the season with a check list of goals. First, the Broncos wanted to win the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament — check. Next was win a district final. Did that, too. And their head coach, Jake Polk, couldn’t have been happier following the win.
“I was really proud of our girls for how they handled the adversity and the momentum swings,” Polk said. “It was a great crowd on both sides and it was really loud, but we worked all week on hand signals. I’m just really proud of how we executed and didn’t panic down the stretch, forced overtime and closed it out with free throws.”
Centennial got the win even when its top scorer, senior Kate Hirschfeld, was held to single digits with six points. Others stepped up for the Broncos, including seniors Asia Nisly, Jaci Opfer, Jaycee Stuhr and Daylee Dey.
Nisly led Centennial with 12 points and drained three momentum-shifting 3s in the win. Opfer came off the bench and lit a fire under her team while scoring 10 points and even hit a couple 3s, too. Stuhr and Dey finished with nine and eight points, respectively.
It’s a senior-heavy squad that Polk has coached for a while now, and for this group — which had fallen short in their prep careers with three district runner-ups — to break through and make the state tournament, it just meant a lot to the coach.
“It’s just sweet. If I had to say one word, it’s sweet,” Polk said of his seniors breaking through. “They’ve worked so gosh-darn hard. As I’m saying my prayers throughout the fourth quarter and overtime, I’m saying, ‘Gosh, these girls have worked so hard and they deserve it.’ I’m sure the Sutton girls have worked hard, too, but I see the blood, sweat and tears our girls put in during the summer and throughout the season, and they deserve it.”
Centennial led 21-17 at halftime, but Sutton, behind strong post play and a game-high 19 points from Hastings College basketball commit Kylie Baumert, wound up taking a 29-24 edge midway through the third quarter. That’s where Opfer did her thing.
Opfer ended the third on a personal 7-0 run to give her team a 34-31 lead heading into the fourth. She hit a 3 and got two buckets in the lane to fall.
The two teams were still knotted at 43 after regulation, but the Broncos were the ones who did what they needed to do at the free-throw line. Dey and Nisly both made two while Stuhr connected on a bucket to help send Centennial to Lincoln. The Broncos’ defense held the Fillies to just three points in the overtime period.
Sutton (19-7) 8 9 14 12 3 — 46
At Centennial (23-2) 7 14 13 9 6 — 49
Sutton scoring: Kylie Baumert 19, Xytlaly Bautista 9, Kate Gross 4, Dayvie Perrien 9, Grasha Nuss 5.
Centennial scoring: Daylee Dey 8, Jaycee Stuhr 9, Kiley Rathjen 4, Kate Hirschfeld 6, Asia Nisly 12, Jaci Opfer 10.