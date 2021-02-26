Destination: Lincoln

Nisly led Centennial with 12 points and drained three momentum-shifting 3s in the win. Opfer came off the bench and lit a fire under her team while scoring 10 points and even hit a couple 3s, too. Stuhr and Dey finished with nine and eight points, respectively.

It’s a senior-heavy squad that Polk has coached for a while now, and for this group — which had fallen short in their prep careers with three district runner-ups — to break through and make the state tournament, it just meant a lot to the coach.

“It’s just sweet. If I had to say one word, it’s sweet,” Polk said of his seniors breaking through. “They’ve worked so gosh-darn hard. As I’m saying my prayers throughout the fourth quarter and overtime, I’m saying, ‘Gosh, these girls have worked so hard and they deserve it.’ I’m sure the Sutton girls have worked hard, too, but I see the blood, sweat and tears our girls put in during the summer and throughout the season, and they deserve it.”

Centennial led 21-17 at halftime, but Sutton, behind strong post play and a game-high 19 points from Hastings College basketball commit Kylie Baumert, wound up taking a 29-24 edge midway through the third quarter. That’s where Opfer did her thing.