October 18, 1928 – November 20, 2022

Delores (Dee) Townsend, age 94, of York passed away peacefully Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the York General Hearthstone. Dee was born October 18, 1928, to Ben and Edna (Hust) Schwab in Sutton. She graduated from Sutton High School in 1945 and then attended Kearney State College. After attending college, she moved to York. On January 3, 1948, Dee was united in marriage to Loren Townsend. To this union were born a daughter, Barbara and sons, Robert (Bobby) and Steven.

Dee retired from the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in 1991 after twenty plus years of service. She then worked part-time at Hamilton Sundstrand for thirteen years as a security guard. She was a member of York Drove Does #7 and served as an officer for five years. She was also a member of the First United Methodist Church. Dee enjoyed bowling, golf, and tennis. Most of all, she loved to dance and listen to music.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Townsend of Lincoln and son, Steven Townsend of Vietnam. Also left to cherish her memory are two grandchildren, Jason (Christy) Light and Jennifer Light of Lincoln and one great-granddaughter, Autumn Light of Lincoln; as well as a nephew and three nieces.

She was preceded in death by son, Robert (Bobby) Townsend; father of her children, Loren Townsend; parents, Ben and Edna Schwab and sisters, Mary Urbach and LaVon Rasmussen. Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.

WHEN I’M GONE

When I come to the end of my journey

And I travel my last weary mile

Just forget if you can, that I ever frowned

And remember only the smile

Forget unkind words I have spoken

Remember some good I have done

Forget that I ever had heartache

And remember I’ve had loads of fun

Forget that I’ve stumbled and blundered

And sometimes fell by the way

Remember I have fought some hard battles

And won, ere the close of the day

Then forget to grieve for my going

I would not have you sad for a day

But in summer just gather some flowers

And remember the place where I lay

And come in the shade of evening

When the sun paints the sky in the west

Stand for a few moments beside me

And remember only my best

-Lyman Hancock