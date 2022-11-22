 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delores “Dee” Townsend

Delores “Dee” Townsend, age 94, of York, NE, died Sunday, November 20, 2022 in York. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.

