David City Softball Tri

DAVID CITY – For the past six to seven games the York Dukes defense has struggled with committing errors that have led to losses in seven of their last eight games.

On Thursday night they outhit the Blue River Panthers 10 to seven, but five errors led to a pair of unearned runs in the team’s 8-6 loss.

Against Polk County they only committed two miscues but they led to four unearned runs in the 10-6 loss to the Polk County Slammers.

Polk County 10, York 6

York’s offense started out quickly as they scored twice in the top of the fifth with Lauryn Mattox and Lauryn Haggadone each ripping RBI singles.

Polk County had the answer however as Kylee Krol had a bunt single and stole second and she came in to score on a Lindee Kelley RBI single. Kelley stole second and she scored on Emma Recker’s triple.

York came firing right back as sophomore Sophie Liston reached on an error and junior Sam McDaniel homered for the 4-2 lead.

York went up 5-2, but back came the Slammers as they took a 6-5 lead with the big blow being a three-run homer to dead center field off the bat of Kelley.

York tied the score at 6-6 when McDaniel drove in her third run of the game with a single.

That would be it for the Dukes offensively as they failed to score the remainder of the game.

In the PC fifth, Kelley singled for her third hit and she advanced to second on a wild pitch and would eventually score on a wild pitch. Adrienne Waller reached base on a York error forcing in a run to make it 8-6.

A passed ball accounted for the Slammers ninth run and an RBI ground out capped the scoring at 10-6.

York went 1-2-3 in the top of the sixth and time ran out on the Dukes as PC was batting in the bottom of the sixth.

PC finished with nine hits and along with Kelley who was 3-4 with four RBIs, Recker went 2-3 with an RBI and Sierra Boden finished the night 2-3 with one run batted in.

York was led by McDaniel with three hits and three RBI; Mattox was 2-4 with a one run batted in and Haggadone was 2-4 with two RBI.

In the two losses, York’s top four hitters were 13 of 18 with nine RBI.

McDaniel started on the mound and worked four innings, she allowed nine hits and nine runs with five earned. She recorded one K. Mattox pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief and she did not allow a hit and she recorded two strikeouts.

Courtney Sunday recorded the win for Polk County pitching six frames and allowing eight hits. Sunday recorded seven strikeouts.

Blue River 8, York 6

York led early 2-0 on a run scoring double by Haggadone and a RBI single off the bat of Maggie Rauert.

Blue River fired back with four runs, with the big blow being a two-run home run off the bat of Rylie Carter. An error on the York infield allowed two more runs to score as the Blue River Panthers led 4-2.

The hosts added four more runs in the bottom of the fourth and with time starting to become a factor York got the offense restarted and plated four runs in the top of fifth.

Mattox and Haggadone doubled; Ellie Gartner also doubled driving in a second run to make it 8-4 and Ellie Peterson single to score Gartner and it was 8-5.

Kynli Combs reached on a single and a SAC fly would push the fourth run across.

York’s McDaniel was working quickly trying to get the Dukes another at bat, but York’s fifth error and walk used up too much time and the game ended at 8-6.

York finished with 10 hits as Mattox and Haggadone each had two to lead the offense.

Mattox took the loss as she worked 3 1/3, gave up all seven hits and six of the eight runs were earned. She also recorded four strikeouts.

York (10-12) will try to break their five game losing streak next Monday at Lexington and will cap the regular season at home against St. Paul.

The win by the Slammers pushed their record to 17-8 and they were taking on the Panthers at press time.