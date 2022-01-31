David City edges Milford for SNC wrestling title

GENEVA –The Class C No. 6 David City Scouts held off No. 2 Milford for the Southern Nebraska Wrestling title at Fillmore Central on Saturday 175-167.
David City had four individual champions and four more wrestlers with top three finishes while the Milford Eagles also had four individual champions.
The host Fillmore Central Panthers also crowned four champions and had four other wrestlers take home top three finishes as they held third place with 158 points.
The Centennial Broncos crowned one champion and that was senior Carson Fehlhafer at 285 pounds who is the defending state champion and No. 1 rated wrestler in his weight class. He improved to 40-0 on the year.
The Panthers’ Aidan Trowbridge won the 113 pound weight class as he scored a major decision over David City’s Keaton Kloke (11-3) to improve to 40-4 on the year.
The Panthers also won the 120 pound weight bracket where Travis Meyer (22-2) posted a 5-4 decision over Zachary Bongers of David City.
At 132, No. 2 rated and 45-2 junior Alexander Schademann defeated No. 1 Eli Vondra of Milford 9-2 and at 145 it was Aiden Hinrichs (37-6) taking home the gold with an 11-5 decision over Ethan Underwood of David City .
At 170, Jackson Turner (26-21) made the finals, but lost to No. 2 rated Christopher Scdoris of Milford by pin at 3:41.
Third place efforts went to Dylan Gewecke (35-7) at 126, Treven Stassiness (41-7) at 152 and Carson Adams (30-16) at 220 pounds.
Other medalists included Noah Monroe (26-14), fourth at 138 and Blake Nun (18-20) was fourth at 182.
Other than Felhhafer’s championship at 285 for the Broncos, third place finishes went to Jarrett Dodson (37-9) at 145 and Samuel Payne (16-9) at 182.
At 106 Trayton Stewart (12-9) was fourth and Garrison Schernikau (21-19) was also fourth at 120,
Team scoring – 1.David City 175, 2.Milford 167, 3.Fillmore Central 158, 4.Thayer Central 75, 5.Fairbury 71, 6.Centennial 61, 7.Superior 49, 8.Wilber-Clatonia 35, 9.Sutton 32, 10.Sounth Central 12.