David City edges Milford for SNC wrestling title

GENEVA –The Class C No. 6 David City Scouts held off No. 2 Milford for the Southern Nebraska Wrestling title at Fillmore Central on Saturday 175-167.

David City had four individual champions and four more wrestlers with top three finishes while the Milford Eagles also had four individual champions.

The host Fillmore Central Panthers also crowned four champions and had four other wrestlers take home top three finishes as they held third place with 158 points.

The Centennial Broncos crowned one champion and that was senior Carson Fehlhafer at 285 pounds who is the defending state champion and No. 1 rated wrestler in his weight class. He improved to 40-0 on the year.

The Panthers’ Aidan Trowbridge won the 113 pound weight class as he scored a major decision over David City’s Keaton Kloke (11-3) to improve to 40-4 on the year.

The Panthers also won the 120 pound weight bracket where Travis Meyer (22-2) posted a 5-4 decision over Zachary Bongers of David City.