Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Monday, November 21, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in York. Burial will be held at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1-8 p.m., with family greeting friends from 2-4 p.m. at the mortuary. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.