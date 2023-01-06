Dalton Obermier recipient of Larry E. Sitzman Scholarship

Dalton Obermier of York has been named the 2023 recipient of the Larry Sitzman Youth in Nebraska Agriculture Scholarship. Dalton, the son of Russ Obermier and Jenny Obermier, is a third year PhD Student at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Animal Breeding and Genetics. He will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

Leadership has been a huge part of Dalton’s life, especially throughout his college career. During his undergraduate career at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln he was part of the UNL Livestock Judging Team and found himself a leader within this group. He was also an active member of the Alpha Gamma Sigma Fraternity where he held various officer positions and mentored younger animal science majors within the fraternity. As a master’s student at North Carolina State University, he had more opportunities to be a leader and work with the youth there. He was the livestock judging coach for NCSU where he supervised and lead nine individuals to compete at various judging competitions across the United States. On top of coaching various youth judging teams, helping at the North Carolina State Fair, and judging camps, Dalton served as a member of the graduate student association for the animal science department. He helped organize multiple events and career building exercises for all graduate and undergraduate animal science students. Since coming back to UNL to work on his PhD degree, his involvement in youth activities has increased. Dalton helps manage the UNL teaching herd, mentors master’s students in the lab, and helps his advisor Dr. Benny Mote with Nebraska Extension.

“By working with the many different programs like I have in the past, I know I have made a lasting impact on many students. I know this because it was the same programs that had a lasting impact on me when I was younger,” Dalton says. “I have and I always will have more passion for the agriculture industry than anything else in my life. My whole life revolves around it and my mission is to help make it sustainable so future generations can have the same opportunities I have had.”

Dalton plans to stay involved in the pork industry through some aspects. He feels confident in his ability to create a lasting impact wherever he ends up. Dalton’s main goal is to make the entire swine industry better by applying the skills he has picked up through the years in school.

“I love pigs, I love the swine industry, I love agriculture, and I love the idea of me being able to give back to all of them in the future.” –Dalton Obermier

From all of us here at the Nebraska Pork Producers Association congratulations Dalton on being selected as the recipient of the Larry E. Sitzman scholarship!

The Nebraska Pork Producers Association a grassroots, incorporated, nonprofit organization established in 1961. NPPA was developed to promote the pork industry through the enhancement of consumer demand, producer education and research. For more information, visit NPPA’s website at www.NEpork.org.