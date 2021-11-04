Dallas
Dallas arrived on 7/2/18 and had been cared for by a kind lady who had very good intentions but was... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Whom the Buzzer Tolls
YORK – Dave Lopez, the lawyer representing York County Attorney John Lyons, has issued a response to allegations made last week by the York Co…
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:
YORK – Grace Yost, 63, of Lima, Ohio, was sentenced to 30 days in the York County Jail this week, after being convicted of possessing more tha…
YORK – Aaron Moody, 37, whose addresses have been listed in court documents as Tennessee, Hayes Center and Norfolk, has been sentenced in a ca…
- Updated
It seems increasingly possible that when this regular season ends, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will be left with a decision that isn't all that difficult.
Ernie Stern has been cutting hair in York for the past 51 years. Jose Navarro, who joined Stern at A Cut Above the first part of August, has a…
YORK – Bruce G. Dickerson, 50, of York has been formally charged with 15 counts, six of which are felony terroristic threats.
- Updated
YORK – The York County Commissioners – as a board and as individuals – have filed their answer, affirmative defenses and counter claims in the…
YORK – The Four Corners Health Department is reporting there were 109 new cases of COVID-19 in the health district in the past seven days.