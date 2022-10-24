POLK – The High Plains girls’ volleyball team with a record of 22-7 earned the right to host the D2-2 subdistrict volleyball tournament that got underway on Monday night in Polk.

Other teams involved in the tournament included; No. 2 seed Exeter-Milligan (17-11); No. 3 Hampton with a record of 8-20, No. 4 Nebraska Lutheran at 6-19 and the Friend Bulldogs with a mark of 1-24.

In the opening game the Lutheran Knights swept the Bulldogs 25-14, 25-16 and 25—21 to earn the right to take on High Plains in the third game of the night to determine the final entry into tonight’s championship game at 7 p.m.

In the second match of the night the Hampton Hawks could not finish in sets one and two and the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves ended the Hawks season with a 3-0 win by the scores of 25-23, 25-19 and 25-23.

High Plains were still in action at press time with the host Storm leading 2-0.

Full account of Monday night’s Nebraska Lutheran at High Plains Storm game will be in Wednesday’s paper.

Exeter-Milligan 3 Hampton 0

The Hampton Hawk’s faithful left the High Plains gym on Monday thinking to themselves, oh what could have been.

Hampton led 23-17 in the first set and gave up an 8-0 run to the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves and in trying to extend the match in the third set led by seven late, but could not finish as they lost 25-23.

Exeter-Milligan was very strong at the net as they recorded eight blocks in the win with 6-0 freshman Kiley Oldehoeft the team leader with four, while junior Malorie Staskal added three blocks including the match winner and she hammered seven kills.

As good as the Timberwolves were at the net, the Hawks were just as impressive at the service line as they collected 11 aces with three each from Raegan Hansen, Gavin Gilmore and senior Lillian Dose who also tied with Exeter-Milligan’s Savana Krupicka in kills with 12.

The Hawks recorded 30 kills in the loss as along with Dose’s 12 Nevaeh Lukassen added seven and Gavin Gilmore six.

Freshman Kaydence Haase had nine winners for the T-Wolves and to go with Krupicka and Staskal.

Hampton had three blocks as Gilmore had one stuff and Sophia Schulze and Dose each had one assist.

Nebraska Lutheran 3, Friend 0

The Knights were aggressive the entire game as they pummeled the Bulldogs defense with 36 kills in the win as senior Lilly Otte led the way with 14 and junior Marissa Endorf added 12.

The Knights also five kills and four aces from junior Kylee Schoen.

The Knights won the first two games easily, but with their season on the line the Friend girls made the Knights work in the third game as Friend led 11-7 and also by three late in the set.

The Bulldogs who only finished with 12 kills were paced by Kylie Weber with four and two each from Keila Ricenbaw, Ella Archer and Emily Brahmsteadt.

Both teams served up seven aces with Friend being led by Abbie Milton and Ricenbaw with three each.

Both teams were unofficially charted with three blocks each as Otte led the Knight with one ace and one assist.