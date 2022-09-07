D-1 No. 3 Eagles roll past Knights

WACO – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights carried a 1-2 record into Tuesday’s home volleyball match against the 7-2 Nebraska Christian Eagles, rated No. 3 in Class D-1 in the Lincoln Journal Star.

The visitors showed why they earned that ranking, quickly breaking out the brooms in a 25-9, 25-16, 25-20 sweep.

Nebraska Christian hammered 32 kills in the win, led by senior Reghan Flynn’s match-high nine and eight winners from freshman Taytum Perdew.

The Knights, meanwhile, finished with eight kills as a team. Senior Lily Otte and junior Marissa Endorf led the way with three winners each, while sophomore Rebecca Hueske added two.

Hope Seip and Amanda Needham crushed four aces apiece for the Eagles and combined for eight of the team’s 13, while Endorf and senior Jasmine Malchow led Nebraska Lutheran with two aces each. Kaylee Schoen added one for the Knights.

Endorf led the effort at net with a trio of ace blocks, followed by two rejections from Otte and one each by Hueske and Malchow. Otte and Endorf also tied for the team high with 12 digs and Hueske added 11.

Malchow notched six of Lutheran’s eight assists in the loss as the Knights dropped to 1-3.