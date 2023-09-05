FRIEND — Puppeteer and storyteller Vit Horejs is director of the Czechslovak-American Marionette Theatre will perform Czech and Slovak Fairy Tales with Strings at the Historic Warren Building in the San Carlo Room in Friend on Sunday Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Mr. Horejs is an internationally known zehslovak puppeteer, storyteller, and author. He will perform with his troupe of century-old-handcarved marionettes. For fifty years a troupe of antique marionettes was stored in a dusty closet at Jan Hus Church, in the heart of New York's Czechslovak neighborhood until discovered by Mr. Horejs. The marionettes are 24 inches tall. They have performed at the Smithsonian Institute as well as many United States sites. In addition at International Festivals in France, Pakistan, Turkey, Poland, Korea, and the Czech Republic. Co-sponsored by the Friend Historical Society and the Nebraska Czechs of York. Underwritten by Carolyn Taylor, Mary Ann Losh and Pam Hromadka. For further information contact Pam Hromadka at 402-366-1132.