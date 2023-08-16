YORK – Central Valley Ag (CVA) cooperative is proud to announce the winners of its 2023 Photo Contest. Winners have been selected in each of the following categories: Beauty in Agriculture, Working in Acres, Generations on the Farm and the People’s Choice Award.

“The CVA Photo Contest is a special event where our team connects with surrounding communities to celebrate the agricultural industry. It is our pleasure to host the contest, and we are very impressed by the talent displayed in this year’s entries,” said Owen Baker, Senior Vice President of Marketing at CVA.

The 2023 People’s Choice Award is awarded to Amy Classen of Humphrey. Facebook users voted on this award by giving Classen’s photo the most likes, comments and shares during the contest. Classen’s photo highlights the beauty of a Midwest harvest and features a stunning view of a combine and grain cart working through a field.

A panel of judges have selected the winners for the other three categories.

Scott Shafer of Seward submitted the winning Beauty in Agriculture photo. Shafer’s photo captures a hay bale resting perfectly at sunset. The Working in Acres category was won by Madison Ramsey of Concordia, Kan. Ramsey’s photo encompasses the hard work of winter calving season. Lastly, Cara Bolling of Plainview won the Generations on the Farm category with her photo of a little boy observing the cattle.

Winners of each category will be awarded a $100 cash gift card, and the winning photos will be featured in CVA’s print and online publications.

From all of us at CVA, congratulations to the winners of this year’s contest!

Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative with locations in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska. CVA is an innovative leader providing products and services in grain, agronomy, feed, and energy. You can find more information about Central Valley Ag by visiting www.cvacoop.com